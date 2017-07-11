Investments Lending Real Estate

Sindeo's savior revealed: Renren revives mortgage startup

Chinese social network previously invested in San Francisco-based startup

July 11, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS mortgage tech mortgage technology Nick Stamos Ori Zohar Renren Sindeo SindeoOne
Money

It’s been an interesting last few weeks for Sindeo, to say the least.

Three weeks ago, the San Francisco-based mortgage technology firm shockingly shut down without warning. The company laid off 61 of its 70 employees after the it failed to secure an apparently needed round of funding.

But Monday, things took a decidedly unexpected turn, as the company’s website was back up and functioning as if nothing had happened.

A source told HousingWire on Monday that one of Sindeo’s investors acquired the company, but the source was not aware of which investor it was.

HousingWire can now confirm that Sindeo was indeed acquired by one its investors – Renren, a social media network in China.

In an email to HousingWire, Sindeo CEO Nick Stamos confirmed the details of Renren’s acquisition of the company and said that the company is committed to continuing its previously shuttered operations.

“Renren, one of Sindeo's investors, has acquired Sindeo and all of its assets,” Stamos told HousingWire. “We are excited to work closely with the Renren team to execute on our original mission of offering homebuyers a straightforward path to home ownership and refinancing.”

Stamos did not provide any further details on the nature of Sindeo’s acquisition or the financial terms of the deal.

Renren previously invested in Sindeo, leading a $5 million Series A round of funding back in February 2015.

At the time, Renren’s co-founder and chief operating officer, James Liu, took a seat on Sindeo’s board.

“Sindeo is one of the most promising players in the financial technology space because it has amassed a highly-talented team to propel the growth and innovation of its cutting-edge mortgage marketplace,” Liu said in 2015. “We have seen firsthand the power of leveraging technology to transform financial services and are looking forward to working with the Sindeo team to redefine the mortgage industry.”

Now, Renren has acquired Sindeo and is apparently funding its rebirth.

This is not the first time that Renren invested in the mortgage business either. Later in 2015, Renren invested in SoFi, participating in a $1 billion in Series E funding led by SoftBank.

HousingWire attempted to contact Renren for further details on its involvement in Sindeo, but as of publication, the company has not responded.

This article will be updated should Renren respond.

Reprints

Related Articles

Another shocker: Sindeo is suddenly back in business

Shocker: Mortgage tech firm Sindeo suddenly folds

Sindeo raises $6.5 million to bolster mortgage business

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

JPMorgan Chase and Finicity reach data-sharing agreement

Bayview Asset Management acquiring Pingora Holdings from Annaly Capital Management

HUD bans Seckel Capital for falsifying FHA lending docs

California man charged with running $20 million real estate Ponzi scheme

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.