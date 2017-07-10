Investments Lending Real Estate The Ticker

California man charged with running $20 million real estate Ponzi scheme

Allegedly lied to investors about real estate deals

July 10, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS California California housing California real estate Ponzi scheme real estate fraud U.S. attorney's office
Scales of justice with gavel

A California man stands accused of bilking investors out of $20 million by running a real estate Ponzi scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California announced late last week that Seth Depiano was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

According to court documents, Depiano operated a Ponzi scheme that attracted real estate investors and convince them to give to him and the businesses he controlled, which included The Rental Group, U.S. Funding and Home Services, and Draymond Homes, more than $20 million.

Depiano allegedly fraudulently promised investors that he would use the money to purchase residential properties and either turn the properties into rentals or renovate and resell the properties.

Court documents showed that in many cases, Depiano allegedly falsely represented to the investors that the properties had high occupancy rates.

According to court documents, Depiano often had no authority to purchase or sell the properties in question and allegedly lied to the investors using fraudulent documents misrepresenting the properties’ ownership.

Court documents also showed that some of the properties Depiano marketed to his investors did actually exist.

Depiano allegedly paid his investors the supposed “rental income,” but the money was actually funds that other investors had given him for investment purposes.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Depiano faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison for the mail fraud and wire fraud charges, 10 years in prison for money laundering, and a $250,000 fine.

Reprints

Related Articles

Former NBA player Tate George gets 9 years for running real estate Ponzi scheme

Utah real estate company charged with operating $28 million Ponzi scheme

SEC claims brothers targeted elderly with real estate Ponzi scheme

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Another shocker: Sindeo is suddenly back in business

RealtyTrac Twitter account mistakenly posts wildly NSFW tweet

Wells Fargo $142 million fake account settlement nears final approval

Fitch: New tools from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac will make mortgages safer

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.