MasterServ Financial hires Anthony Roveda as director of valuation solutions

An industry veteran, Roveda brings 28 years of experience to the company

July 7, 2017
Caroline Basile
MasterServ Financial has announced the addition of Anthony Roveda to its leadership team as the new director of valuation solutions. 

Roveda, an industry veteran, brings 28 years of industry experience to MasterServ and will be responsible for driving the company’s core competencies in delivering the appropriate valuation solution for its customer base. 

Prior to joining MasterServ, Roveda served as director of valuation for LendingHome. He has also previously served as director of appraiser experience and research at HouseCanary.

"Tony is the right person at the right time to aid MasterServ’s management and sales teams with his deep industry knowledge and vast network of industry professionals," said MasterServ Financial’s CEO John Iatesta. "Tony is able to position MasterServ’s compliance and QC products with decision makers at many of the best organizations in the appraisal industry."

Caroline-basile
Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

