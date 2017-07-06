Lending The Ticker

MBA: Mortgage applications post slight increase

Refinance share of activity falls lower

July 6, 2017
Brena Swanson
Mortgage applications increased 1.4% from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending June 30.

Separately, the Refinance Index decreased 0.4% from the previous week, while the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 3% from one week earlier.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased again, falling to 44.9% of total applications from 45.6% the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 7.2% of total applications.

The Federal Housing Administration’s share of total applications decreased to 10.2% from 10.3% the week prior. The Veterans Affairs’ share of total applications, however, remained unchanged at 10.3% from the week prior.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture’s share of total applications increased to 0.8% from 0.7% the week prior.

Rising to its highest level since May 2017, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($424,100 or less) increased to 4.20%, from 4.13%.

Similarly, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) increased to its highest level since May 2017, 4.10%, from 4.09%.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to its highest level since May 2017, 3.43%, from 3.39%, while the average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs increased to its highest level since March 2017, 3.37%, from 3.31%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 4.04% from 4.02%.

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

