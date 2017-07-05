Lending Servicing The Ticker

HSBC reportedly in settlement talks with DOJ over toxic mortgage bonds

Talks still in early stages

July 5, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS DOJ HSBC HSBC Holdings Plc Mortgage settlement
Frozen

London-based HSBC Holdings Plc is rumored to be in talks to finally resolve a U.S. probe into its sale of toxic mortgage bonds that date back to the financial crisis, according to an article in Bloomberg by Tom Schoenberg.

Besides settling a problem from a decade ago, the article added the settlement could give an early look at how the Trump adminstration's Justice Department will deal with global banks.

The talks are still in the early stages, however, with a resolution, if one can be reached, weeks or even months away, people close to the matter were cited saying.

From Bloomberg:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions last month issued a department-wide memo requiring settlement funds to be paid to the U.S. Treasury or to victims. The prior cases allowed billions of dollars in penalties to be paid through consumer relief measures -- mortgage modifications, repayment plans and short sales, among other remedies. The Justice Department hasn’t said whether those so-called soft-dollar portions of the penalties will be allowed under the new policy.

The talks show that Justice Department lawyers -- primarily operating from U.S. attorney offices -- continue to push forward with outstanding mortgage bond cases left over from the Obama administration. However, it’s unclear how involved the new Justice Department leadership is in those efforts.

HSBC only recently shut the door on a separate government settlement that also dealt with mortgages originated during the crisis. Back in February 2016, HSBC agreed to a $601 million settlement with a series of federal agencies and nearly every state over charges that the bank engaged in mortgage origination, servicing and foreclosure abuses.

Joseph Smith, monitor of the National Mortgage Settlement, announced at the beginning on June that HSBC officially completed its obligations under the National Mortgage Settlement. Under the settlement, Smith said HSBC provided more than $371 million in consumer relief. 

Source: Bloomberg
Reprints

Related Articles

HSBC officially completes obligations under the National Mortgage Settlement

HSBC fulfills consumer relief obligation under National Mortgage Settlement

HSBC credited with $223 million in consumer relief

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Rep. Waters reintroduces bill to fully fund public housing

Trump administration takes on controversial overtime labor law

Housing companies top Fortune list of best places for Millennials to work

Here’s a snapshot of how California credit unions performed in the mortgage market

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.