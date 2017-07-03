Top 5 best cities to buy a vacation home

Summer is in full swing, and while some are imagining more time on the beach, others just want to get away from the heat.

A new report from ATTOM Data Solutions shows the best cities to do just that. A new report looks at the most popular vacation cities, those where at least one in every 12 buyers in looking for a second home, to find the best place to buy a summer home.

The study considers the best combinations of good air quality, comfortable summertime temperatures, low crime and appreciating home values but with still-reasonably priced homes. ATTOM ranked a total of 100 U.S. cities.

Of those cities, five saw median home prices above half a million dollars:

(Source: ATTOM Data Solutions)

The top 10 summer vacation home bargain markets were located in four states: Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida and Maryland, and all have median home values below $275,000.

Here are the top five markets for vacation rentals, and their Summer Vacation Home Market Index ranking:

5. Weaverville, North Carolina – 53.43

Average summer months temperature: 74.2 YTD 2017 median home price: $265,000

4. Asheville, North Carolina – 53.75

Average summer months temperature: 74.2 YTD 2017 median home price: $259,500

3. Port Charlotte, Florida – 54.24

Average summer months temperature: 83.7 YTD 2017 median home price: $150,500

2. Waynesville, North Carolina – 55.96

Average summer months temperature: 74.2 YTD 2017 median home price: $195,000

1. Crossville, Tennessee – 58.06

Average summer months temperature: 75 YTD 2017 median home price: $87,500

The heat map below compares all of the top 20 vacation rental markets: