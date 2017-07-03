Real Estate The Ticker

Top 5 best cities to buy a vacation home

Where to spend your summers without breaking the bank

July 3, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
rural houses

Summer is in full swing, and while some are imagining more time on the beach, others just want to get away from the heat.

A new report from ATTOM Data Solutions shows the best cities to do just that. A new report looks at the most popular vacation cities, those where at least one in every 12 buyers in looking for a second home, to find the best place to buy a summer home.

The study considers the best combinations of good air quality, comfortable summertime temperatures, low crime and appreciating home values but with still-reasonably priced homes. ATTOM ranked a total of 100 U.S. cities.

Of those cities, five saw median home prices above half a million dollars:

Vaca

(Source: ATTOM Data Solutions)

The top 10 summer vacation home bargain markets were located in four states: Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida and Maryland, and all have median home values below $275,000.

Here are the top five markets for vacation rentals, and their Summer Vacation Home Market Index ranking:

5. Weaverville, North Carolina – 53.43

Average summer months temperature: 74.2

YTD 2017 median home price: $265,000

4. Asheville, North Carolina – 53.75

Average summer months temperature: 74.2

YTD 2017 median home price: $259,500

3. Port Charlotte, Florida – 54.24

Average summer months temperature: 83.7

YTD 2017 median home price: $150,500

2. Waynesville, North Carolina – 55.96

Average summer months temperature: 74.2

YTD 2017 median home price: $195,000

1. Crossville, Tennessee – 58.06

Average summer months temperature: 75

YTD 2017 median home price: $87,500

The heat map below compares all of the top 20 vacation rental markets:

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

