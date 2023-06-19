So you’ve been using the same outdated title production software for years and feel like you’re no longer getting the most bang for your buck. As your business grows, you need efficient software that can grow with you, but some questions hold you back. The four most common questions we hear from title professionals about their concerns with switching their software are:

What are the benefits of switching?

How will our team know how to use a new system?

Will our data be safe?

How much will it cost?

Follow along below for tips on addressing each of these questions and making a potential software transition as smooth as possible.

What are the benefits of switching?

New technology is changing the title industry at lightning speed. With a simple transition to new software, you can have all the tools you need to operate in this modern environment at peak efficiency. Some of the most sought-after benefits of the industry’s state-of-the-art technology are:

Out-of-the-box solutions that meet your immediate needs on day one

Customizable systems (with customizable prices) that can grow with your business as your needs expand

Automated processes to avoid repeating actions throughout the title process

Easy access to online tools like RON, eSign and secure wire transfers

Connections to all of your closing, title and escrow vendors in one place

If you’re considering making a switch to a different title production system, it’s important to determine if they have the technology and features you need to make your office more productive. And while the benefits of these added features may speak for themselves, you may still wonder about the process of actually switching and learning the new system. Follow along for more insight into how to make the transition process quick and easy.

How will our team know how to use a new system?

It may seem daunting, but getting to know your system can be broken down into three easy steps. The most important step toward mastering your new software system is gathering the input of your entire team to determine what tools and features everyone needs to succeed. Once your team makes those critical decisions, your software provider should create an easy roadmap for you to become an expert in no time.

Decide

There are many exciting decisions to make while switching or upgrading your software. It is essential for the entire team — from top managers to frontline employees — to be involved in the decision-making process. Taking the time to decide on the right features, tools and add-ons creates endless possibilities for your business. Though with the right software provider, there shouldn’t be any pressure to make every decision upfront, as you should always be able to add customizations down the road.

Learn

Once you decide what tools and features you need, it’s time to learn how to use them like a pro. Your software provider should have as many training opportunities as possible for you to be a pro on your first day using the new system. Studies show that in-person training is the most effective, but you should also have the option to participate in virtual sessions, especially if you need to accommodate remote employees in multiple locations.

Test

Testing your new software system is the final step before it goes live. Your new software should allow you to use sample files to test the new system before launching the real thing. This way, if you run into any problems during the test phase, you can fix them without interrupting your work.

These steps should allow you to overcome any learning curve before going live. Your customers and team members will only notice how much more efficient the process is rather than any bumps in the road.

Will our data be safe?

Title companies make extraordinary efforts to keep their client’s data safe. Your title software provider should place the same emphasis and importance on data security. But with outdated software, your client’s data may be vulnerable. Updating your software will give you access to the critical internal security measures that every software provider should have. These include:

Encrypted methods to transfer all data

Secure internal folder locations so only employees working on your account can access your information

Secure online meeting applications to communicate banking information

Ability to permanently delete any email containing sensitive information from the software provider’s system

A system of secure file transfers to move sensitive data internally

How much will it cost?

When switching software providers, the cost will heavily depend on:

The size of your organization

The number of states in which you operate

The number of employees who will use the software

Whether you complete both commercial and residential transactions

It’s a good idea to find a software provider that will allow you to start out with a standard framework that you can build on over time, especially if cost is a concern. Start small and make sure the software allows you to add more customized solutions later as your business grows. With a reputable software provider, you should never be surprised by hidden fees, sudden unreasonable increases or changes to the pricing structure of your title and escrow production system.

There should be no goodbye

Once your new system is fully implemented, you might think your software provider’s job is done. Not when you use SoftPro. We’re with you side by side the entire time you use our products. We’re your partners long after your implementation is complete to offer you any support you need. As your business grows, we’re here to grow with you. We take pride in building strong relationships with our customers and providing the best service in the industry. But don’t take our word for it, our customers speak for themselves. As your business grows, we’re here to grow with you.

If you're ready for a new software partner or want to bring your SoftPro system to the next level, contact us or give us a call at 800-848-0143 today.

