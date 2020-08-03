2020 HW Woman of Influence: Nancy Alley

In her almost 30-year career, Nancy Alley has become an influential force in the advancement of mortgage technology and guiding the mortgage industry into the digital age.

Alley led product management and strategic planning for several key players in the industry – all with the goal of making an end-to-end digital mortgage the industry standard.

Since joining Simplifile in 2013, she has helped drive its business strategy, which was a key factor in Simplifile’s acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange in 2019. These efforts include forging strategic partnerships with technology providers such as Ellie Mae and Docutech to craft a technology-driven environment that connects lenders and settlement agents and drives digital workstreams.

By establishing these integrations with Simplifile’s suite of loan collaboration, eRecording and post-closing services, Alley created an ecosystem in which lenders leverage county-by-county eEligibility data to safely maximize the degree to which every loan can be executed digitally while also providing a standardized process for all closing scenarios (fully digital, hybrid or ink). In addition to serving as a past MISMO eMortgage workgroup co-chair, Alley also served on the MISMO strategic planning committee, MBA RESTECH Forum, Freddie Mac’s Vendor Advisory Board and the GSE’s UCD Advisory Board.