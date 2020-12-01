Mortgage rates, loan limits and forbearance
Mortgage rates, loan limits and forbearance

We cover the increase in conforming loan limits for Fannie and Freddie and what forbearance numbers and record-low rates could mean for the housing market.

Untying business growth from the housing market cycle
Untying business growth from the housing market cycle

Lenders need business growth that is not linear and is not tied to the market cycles – leveraging automation technology can help.

The practical use of AI for LOs
The practical use of AI for LOs

The combination of tightly-packed schedules and intensive oversight means augmenting loan officer’s efforts with intelligent systems is more relevant than ever.

HousingWire's 2020 Tech Trendsetters
HousingWire's 2020 Tech Trendsetters

This year’s list of Tech Trendsetters certainly earned their status as the industry was met with incredible challenges and new opportunities.

Awards

2020 HW Tech Trendsetter: Samir Agarwal

Wolters Kluwer, Vice President and Segment Leader, GRC Community Banking

Samir Agarwal
Samir Agarwal, Vice President and Segment Leader, GRC Community Banking,
Wolters Kluwer

Samir Agarwal has more than 20 years of experience at an executive level. He is a strategic financial services leader who delivers exceptional results. At Wolters Kluwer, Agarwal has tapped his extensive banking product development experience to create a group of offerings that assist local and regional banks to more effectively scale their operations and processes in support of their consumer-facing offerings. Most recently, his leadership has been dedicated to the development of a technology that facilitated aid to small businesses accessing critical Paycheck Protection Program funding, allowing them to retain more than 1 million jobs. Agarwal is focused on helping banking institutions with less than $10 billion in assets navigate risk management and compliance decisions. He oversees technology and product development, operations, vendor and procurement, sales operations and risk management – and keenly understands the predicament smaller institutions face. Despite the proliferation of mobile and online banking channels, local and regional financial institutions often lack the resources, expertise, and infrastructure to obtain modern digital solutions. Looking to bridge that digital divide, Agarwal spearheaded development of Online Loan Applications, purposefully designed for smaller lenders seeking to extend their online and digital reach – and provide a better customer experience for online lending inquiries. 

Most Popular Articles

house-row-HW
The downside of the hot 2020 housing market: rapid home-price growth

The mismatch in the COVID deflationary impact toward the economy overall and the strength of the housing market due to demographics makes for a troubling formula for home-price growth, which we are seeing. The recent NAR existing home sales report showed 15.5% year-over-year growth in prices. HW+ Premium Content

Nov 30, 2020 By

Latest Articles

man using digital tablet computer, close up of the hand, business and technology background with copy space
Online notarizations usher in era of trusted transactions

Remote online notarization platforms were designed to prevent fraud and are much more secure than in-person notaries.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please