Samir Agarwal has more than 20 years of experience at an executive level. He is a strategic financial services leader who delivers exceptional results. At Wolters Kluwer, Agarwal has tapped his extensive banking product development experience to create a group of offerings that assist local and regional banks to more effectively scale their operations and processes in support of their consumer-facing offerings. Most recently, his leadership has been dedicated to the development of a technology that facilitated aid to small businesses accessing critical Paycheck Protection Program funding, allowing them to retain more than 1 million jobs. Agarwal is focused on helping banking institutions with less than $10 billion in assets navigate risk management and compliance decisions. He oversees technology and product development, operations, vendor and procurement, sales operations and risk management – and keenly understands the predicament smaller institutions face. Despite the proliferation of mobile and online banking channels, local and regional financial institutions often lack the resources, expertise, and infrastructure to obtain modern digital solutions. Looking to bridge that digital divide, Agarwal spearheaded development of Online Loan Applications, purposefully designed for smaller lenders seeking to extend their online and digital reach – and provide a better customer experience for online lending inquiries.
2020 HW Tech Trendsetter: Samir Agarwal
Wolters Kluwer, Vice President and Segment Leader, GRC Community Banking
