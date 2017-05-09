Lending Servicing The Ticker

CoreLogic: Foreclosures sink to lowest level since 2007

Serious delinquency rate remains relatively high on East Coast

May 9, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS CoreLogic Delinquencies Foreclosures Serious delinquencies
Past due foreclosure home

Serious delinquencies and foreclosures continue to drop, hitting near decade lows in February, according to the Loan Performance Insights Report from CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider.

Mortgages delinquent by 30 days or more, including those in foreclosures, made up 5% of the market share in February, a decrease of 0.5 percentage points from the year before, according to the report.

“Serious delinquency and foreclosure rates continue to drift lower, and are at their lowest levels since the fourth quarter of 2007,” CoreLogic chief economist Frank Nothaft said. “Moreover, the past-due share dropped to 5%, the lowest since September 2007.”

“However, current-to-30-day past-due transition rates ticked up in February, and 30-day to 60-day delinquency rates held mostly steady, recording only a 0.06% increase,” Nothaft said.

The foreclosure inventory rate, which measures the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process, sank to 0.8%, down from 1.1% in February 2016. Serious delinquency rates, 90 days or more past due including loans in foreclosure, also declined to 2.2% in February, down from 2.8% last year.

Early stage delinquencies, defined as those 30-59 days past due, increased in February to 2.14%, up from 2.08% last year. The share of mortgages 60 to 89 days past due held steady at 0.7% in February.

Click to Enlarge

CoreLogic

(Source: CoreLogic)

“While national-level delinquency rates declined, the serious delinquency rate remained elevated in many mid-Atlantic and northeast states led by New York and New Jersey,” CoreLogic President and CEO Frank Martell said.

“February-to-February increases in both 30-day or more delinquency rates and in serious delinquency rates were also observed in Alaska, Louisiana and Wyoming relating to the impact of the downturn in the global oil market,” Martell said.

Reprints

Related Articles

CoreLogic: Foreclosures fall to lowest level since 2007

Foreclosures, seriously delinquent mortgages fall to lowest level since 2007

CoreLogic: Total foreclosure inventory drops to lowest since December 2007

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Here are the top 10 metros for empty nesters

Banks petition Mnuchin for help in fighting new loan rule

Kushner family tells Chinese property investors: Welcome to America

Fannie, Freddie release official strategy to serve underserved markets

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 