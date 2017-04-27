Investments The Ticker

Old Republic title insurance "far outpaced" last year's earnings

Mortgage insurance business drops

April 27, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Earnings Mortgage insurance Old Republic Old Republic International Corporation
money

Old Republic International Corporation’s Title Insurance earnings performed well in the first quarter 2017, far outpacing last year's first quarter.

The company noted that all of the year's operating earnings improvement emanated from more profitable consolidated underwriting and related services operations.

Home, commercial automobile (trucking) and national accounts continued to post the strongest general insurance gains.

Outside of those listed above, positive general insurance earned premiums trends were unevenly distributed among various insurance coverage’s and sources of business.

This year's first quarter operating income for title insurance was better than expected as both revenues and claim costs extended the favorable trends of recent years.

The chart below looks solely at the title insurance business.

Click to enlarge

chart

(Source: Old Republic)

As for mortgage insurance, investment income was also lower as reduced premium volume and on-going claim payments affected downward pressures on the invested asset base.

While the declining premium base led to an increase in the claim ratio for 2017, reported claim costs for mortgage insurance were relatively flat in comparison to the first quarter of 2016, the earnings reports.

The chart below pulls out the mortgage insurance segment of Old Republic.

Click to enlarge

chart

(Source: Old Republic)

Reprints

Related Articles

Old Republic posts quarterly earnings

Lower delinquencies boost Old Republic MI ratios

Old Republic International beats 3Q expectations

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

The long journey ahead for tax reform and what it means for housing

Radian: New mortgage insurance written jumps 25% in first quarter

Step one: Republicans begin fight for Dodd-Frank replacement

Mortgage experts agree: There is no housing bubble

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 