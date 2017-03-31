Investments Lending The Ticker

Wells Fargo to face another lawsuit over defective mortgage securities

One of last remaining suits from financial crisis

March 31, 2017
Brena Swanson
gavel money

Mega bank Wells Fargo is still not done working through the aftermath of the financial crisis, as it faces another lawsuit over faulty residential mortgage-backed securities.

According to an article in Reuters by Jonathan Stempel, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan said on Thursday that Wells Fargo must face litigation seeking to hold it responsible for billions of dollars of claimed investor losses.

The plaintiffs in this settlement include BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management, Prudential Financial and more.

From the article:

Failla's 80-page decision covers five lawsuits, which comprise one of the largest remaining pieces of U.S. litigation seeking to hold banks liable for risky mortgage securities that were a major cause of the 2008 global financial crisis.

"It is plaintiffs' contention that such allegations go far beyond many other RMBS trustee complaints, which themselves have been found sufficient to state a claim," Failla wrote, without ruling on the merits. "The court agrees."

While litigation that dates back to the financial crisis is winding down for Wells Fargo, it wasn’t too long ago that it reached a settlement that dealt with faulty MBS from that period.

Earlier in March, Deutsche BankRoyal Bank of Scotland, and Wells Fargo reached a $165 million settlement in class action lawsuit brought by pension funds over faulty crisis-era mortgages originated NovaStar Mortgage.

The lawsuit charged NovaStar, RBS, Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank with “misleading investors into believing that the securities they bought were safer than they proved to be.”

 

Source: Reuters
