Real Estate The Ticker Valuations

FHFA: Home price increase halts for second time since 2012

Last halt occurred November 2013

March 22, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Federal Housing Finance Agency FHFA Home Price House price index HPI Interest rates
house case

Home prices in the U.S. came to a stop in their monthly growth in January for only the second time since 2012, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency seasonally adjusted monthly House Price Index.

The HPI increased every month since early 2012, the only exception being November 2013 and now, January 2017, when home prices remained flat on a month-over-month basis.

However, while home prices remained flat from December, they still increased 5.7% from January 2016. Last month, the index showed rising interest rates had yet to take their toll on home prices, this month, however, seems to show home prices may have finally buckled.

Click to Enlarge

HPI

(Source: FHFA)

The FHFA monthly HPI is calculated using home sales price information from mortgages sold to, or guaranteed by, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Because of this, the selection excludes high-end homes bought with jumbo loans or cash sales.

For the nine census divisions, the price fluctuation in January ranged from a drop of 2% monthly in the East South Central division to an increase of 0.6% in the Pacific division. Annually, however, all changes were positive from an increase of 3.5% in the East South Central division to an increase of 8.3% in the Mountain division.

Here is a list of which states are in each of those divisions:

Pacific: Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California

Mountain: Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico

East South Central: Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama

Reprints

Related Articles

FHFA: Rising interest rates not slowing down home prices…yet

FHFA: Home prices barely increase in November

FHFA: Deceleration in home prices short-lived

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Here are the top 10 metros for single-family rental investors

Experts: Don’t read too deep into February’s existing home sales drop

Existing home sales come down off 10-year high

What Trump’s tax cuts mean for affordable housing deals

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.