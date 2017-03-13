Lending People Movers The Ticker

LoanLogics adds Elliot Salzman as chief credit officer

Will work to improve company’s LoanHD platform

March 13, 2017
Ben Lane
LoanLogics, a provider of loan quality management and performance analytics, announced that it added Elliot Salzman as the company’s new chief credit officer.

In this role, Salzman will be responsible for “enhancing and overseeing the credit policy functions of the LoanLogics LoanHD platform to deliver a more comprehensive approach to ensuring loan quality,” the company said.

Additionally, Salzman will oversee the organization's credit quality policies and procedures.

Salzman brings 26 years of mortgage industry experience to the role, and held numerous executive roles overseeing operations and credit policy in his career.

Salzman joins the company from First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, where he was senior director of credit operations.

Earlier in his career, Salzman served as underwriting standards manager for Fannie Mae, senior vice president, director of consumer policy and underwriting for BBVA Compass Bank, and vice president of correspondent lending for The Bank of Oklahoma.

“Very few people in our industry share Elliot's level of credit expertise or his ability to get things done. He is the best of the best,” said Brian Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of LoanLogics. “With a background in overseeing underwriting standards for multiple organizations, including Fannie Mae, we expect Elliot to positively influence the effectiveness of our solutions and play a major role in our future success.”

Salzman said that he knows first-hand what LoanLogics is capable of.

“As a former client of LoanLogics, I have seen first hand how valuable the company's solutions are and why they are leading the industry in the advancement of technology-enabled loan quality management,” Salzman said.

“After serving in operational and credit roles for most of my career, the opportunity to join LoanLogics and be a part of its future was too exciting to pass up,” Salzman added. “I look forward to being part of the company's mission to help improve loan quality, accuracy and transparency."

