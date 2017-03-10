Lending

New bill threatens CFPB's freedom as independent agency

Forces independent agencies to report to Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs

March 10, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS CFPB Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Independent agencies Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs Office of Management and Budget OIRA
capitol at night

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s freedom as an independent agency to enact regulation could soon change due to a new bill working its way through Congress.  

Earlier this month, the House passed (241 to 104) the “OIRA Insight, Reform, and Accountability Act,” H.R. 1009, which would subject independent regulatory agencies to the regulatory review process of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) within the Office of Management and Budget, the latest blog post from Ballard Spahr by Barbara Mishkin stated.

The bill, from here, moves on to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, the blog noted.

The bureau wouldn’t be the only agency affected. Other independent agencies include: the Federal Reserve Board, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Credit Union Administration.

According to the blog, the new bill codifies the definition of “significant regulatory action” and its requirement for OIRA review of new regulations that constitute a “significant regulatory action.”

However, in a major change, it makes the review requirement applicable to both executive and independent agencies.

The role and requirements of independent agencies are getting closely questioned under President Donald Trump since he has already announced presidential actions to reduce regulation, including the regulatory burden created by Dodd-Frank.

Despite the initiative to pull back on regulation, the biggest housing regulator, the CFPB, is considered an independent agency, leaving people questioning whether there would be any regulatory relief in housing.

The Trump administration clarified shortly after he announced the executive order to reduce regulation and control regulatory costs that the CFPB didn’t need to adhere to the action sice it is an independent agency.  

The situation, however, wasn’t that simple. As an article in Politico points out on the “Five big questions about Trump’s executive order on regulation,” details are still lacking.

“It seems inconceivable that the Trump administration would exempt agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency or CFPB, which are front and center in the ongoing debate over the economic costs imposed by regulatory agencies,” the article stated.

And then there was also talk about whether the CFPB would simply follow the presidential actions in spirit.

This new proposed bill would put to rest some of the confusion around independent agencies. The chances of the bill passing into law is 31% according to PredictGov. 

Reprints

Related Articles

It's confirmed: CFPB doesn't need to follow Trump's executive order on regulations

CFPB’s final mortgage servicing rule implementation possibly delayed

Here’s the confusion around independent agencies under Trump's new actions

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Judge rules DOJ can purse FHA lending charges against Quicken Loans

LendingHome rolls out online mortgage for first-time homebuyers

Court denies motion for small Texas bank to intervene in PHH, CFPB case

Trump administration reinforces Dodd-Frank reform remains priority

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.