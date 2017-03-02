Real Estate Servicing The Ticker

MSI acquires Williams & Williams to grow suite of services

Now offers auction sales for all types of real estate

March 2, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Mortgage Specialist International MSI William, William & McKissick Williams Auctioneers
tax

Mortgage Specialists International announced it acquired a majority interest in Oklahoma-based Williams, Williams & McKissick, including its subsidiaries Williams & Williams Auctioneers and online real estate auction destination Auction Network.

MSI, a national property management company, acquired the real estate auction firm to grow its suite of services that includes property inspection, preservation and real estate owned asset management. Additional terms of the deal were not dislcosed.

“After a thorough assessment, MSI determined that this acquisition would be a benefit to both existing and potential clients,” MSI CEO Jim Shivers said. “We’ve expanded our services now to include auction sales for all types of real estate – commercial, residential, luxury, farms and ranches, specialty government and bank-owned.”

MSI is based in Texas, however company president Steve Stallard announced Williams & Williams will remain in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the company performs live and online auctions throughout the country.

Reprints

Related Articles

Keller Williams partners with Placester to develop more tools for agents

LERETA acquires APG to expand title services

William Demchak named next PNC Financial CEO

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates break holding pattern, decrease

Home refi originations make final stand in Q4

Investor to NAR: We aren’t competing with first-time homebuyers

Homeowners pay the most property taxes in these 10 states

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.