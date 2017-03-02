MSI acquires Williams & Williams to grow suite of services

Mortgage Specialists International announced it acquired a majority interest in Oklahoma-based Williams, Williams & McKissick, including its subsidiaries Williams & Williams Auctioneers and online real estate auction destination Auction Network.

MSI, a national property management company, acquired the real estate auction firm to grow its suite of services that includes property inspection, preservation and real estate owned asset management. Additional terms of the deal were not dislcosed.

“After a thorough assessment, MSI determined that this acquisition would be a benefit to both existing and potential clients,” MSI CEO Jim Shivers said. “We’ve expanded our services now to include auction sales for all types of real estate – commercial, residential, luxury, farms and ranches, specialty government and bank-owned.”

MSI is based in Texas, however company president Steve Stallard announced Williams & Williams will remain in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the company performs live and online auctions throughout the country.