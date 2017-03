2017 HW Tech100 Winner: OpenClose

OpenClose

LENDING

Multi-channel LOS provider OpenClose offers a variety of 100% browser-based solutions for lenders, banks and credit unions.

The company’s solution set includes LenderAssist, an end-to-end, browser-based LOS platform which is offered on a SaaS basis.

OpenClose also offers DecisionAssist PPE that accompanies LenderAssist; OC Correspondent, a standalone browser-based platform which automates the correspondent lending channel, and OC Optics, a powerful data analytics and reporting application that provides companies with newfound visibility and reporting over revenue-generating and departmental performance and activities.

The company continues to grow at a rapid pace, seeing 101% compounded growth over three years.

openclose.com