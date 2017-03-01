Lending Real Estate Servicing
From HW Magazine

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Nexsys

Clear Path is a real-time management solution for mortgage-related transactions

March 1, 2017
KEYWORDS HW TECH100 Nexsys
Purple technology data internet

Tech100 2

Nexsys

 

LENDING, SERVICING, REAL ESTATE

Established in response to industry demand for a real-time transaction management platform, Nexsys Clear Path allows users to manage millions of mortgage-related transactions across thousands of service providers in one system.

Clear Path is a real-time solution for the management of mortgage-related transactions, orders, provider performance, and service allocations, which is critical in the changing regulatory environment.

The platform operates through interactive tools, including: Mission Control, which manages order allocations in real time; Fee Point, to dynamically calculate settlement services and governmental fees; and Metrix, for visibility into provider performance. 

nexsysdatasolutions.com

Reprints

Related Articles

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Simplifile

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Quandis

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Scrypt

Services Guide

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.