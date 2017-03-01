From HW Magazine
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Nexsys
Clear Path is a real-time management solution for mortgage-related transactions
Nexsys
LENDING, SERVICING, REAL ESTATE
Established in response to industry demand for a real-time transaction management platform, Nexsys Clear Path allows users to manage millions of mortgage-related transactions across thousands of service providers in one system.
Clear Path is a real-time solution for the management of mortgage-related transactions, orders, provider performance, and service allocations, which is critical in the changing regulatory environment.
The platform operates through interactive tools, including: Mission Control, which manages order allocations in real time; Fee Point, to dynamically calculate settlement services and governmental fees; and Metrix, for visibility into provider performance.