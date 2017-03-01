2017 HW Tech100 Winner: MortgageFlex Systems

MortgageFlex Systems

LENDING

MortgageFlex provides its clients with a gamut of services, including LOS support through its LoanQuest loan origination system, which supports all lending functions from lead management and prequalification to closing, funding, post-closing and secondary marketing function.

Other offerings include the Origination Branch Portal, enabling branch employees to start a loan application, check its status and give updates to borrowers and the Web Consumer Portal, which acts as a virtual loan officer for potential borrowers and provides 24/7 access to apply for a loan.

The company's TPO Portal is a point-of-sale application that allows third-party originators to upload a loan file or enter a loan application, and its Servicing and REO systems provide real-time access to data and are available as standalone products or as part of the LoanQuest platform.

