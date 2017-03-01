Lending
From HW Magazine

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: MortgageFlex Systems

LOS support from lead management to closing

March 1, 2017
KEYWORDS HW TECH100 MortgageFlex Systems
Purple technology data internet

Tech100 2

MortgageFlex Systems

 

LENDING

MortgageFlex provides its clients with a gamut of services, including LOS support through its LoanQuest loan origination system, which supports all lending functions from lead management and prequalification to closing, funding, post-closing and secondary marketing function.

Other offerings include the Origination Branch Portal, enabling branch employees to start a loan application, check its status and give updates to borrowers and the Web Consumer Portal, which acts as a virtual loan officer for potential borrowers and provides 24/7 access to apply for a loan.

The company's TPO Portal is a point-of-sale application that allows third-party originators to upload a loan file or enter a loan application, and its Servicing and REO systems provide real-time access to data and are available as standalone products or as part of the LoanQuest platform.

mortgageflex.com

Reprints

Related Articles

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Whiteboard Mortgage Systems

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Advantage Systems

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Mortgage Cadence

Services Guide

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

Mortgage companies increase security after record hacks

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
Cybersecurity dominated the tech landscape in 2016 following a record number of data breaches. Regulators have continually warned companies in the mortgage industry to take the issue seriously. See what Black Knight Financial Services is doing to combat these threats and guard sensitive personal data.

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.