From HW Magazine
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Street Resource Group
System improves efficiency, automates mortgage warehouse process
Street Resource Group
LENDING
As a technology and consulting company dedicated to mortgage warehouse lenders, this company created its flagship technology product, the Warehouse Loan System. The technology completely automates the entire mortgage warehousing process and improves efficiency and profits for both warehouse lenders and independent mortgage bankers. WLS enables lenders to complete a warehouse transaction that used to take two days in less than 10 minutes as it provides an electronic process for requesting and securing warehouse loan funds. WLS also provides mortgage bankers with real time access to their orders, pipeline management tools, individual loan status, reports and other tools.