Lending
From HW Magazine

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Street Resource Group

System improves efficiency, automates mortgage warehouse process

March 1, 2017
KEYWORDS HW TECH100 Street Resource Group
Purple technology data internet

Tech100 2

Street Resource Group

LENDING

As a technology and consulting company dedicated to mortgage warehouse lenders, this company created its flagship technology product, the Warehouse Loan System. The technology completely automates the entire mortgage warehousing process and improves efficiency and profits for both warehouse lenders and independent mortgage bankers. WLS enables lenders to complete a warehouse transaction that used to take two days in less than 10 minutes as it provides an electronic process for requesting and securing warehouse loan funds. WLS also provides mortgage bankers with real time access to their orders, pipeline management tools, individual loan status, reports and other tools.

streetresource.com

Reprints

Related Articles

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Street Solutions

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Down Payment Resource

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Mortech

Services Guide

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.