2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Lending QB

LendingQB

LENDING

The LendingQB LOS is a fully web-based platform that centralizes the lender’s IT infrastructure.

The platform’s service-oriented architecture (SOA) gives lenders the flexibility to connect to external services that are accessed inside the platform and provides lenders the control they need to best address their specific needs.

In addition to the core technology platform, LendingQB also provides Lean Lending Playbooks that provide detailed strategies on utilizing the system in an optimal manner.

LendingQB grew more than 30% in 2016 and according to the latest results of The STRATMOR Group’s LOS Technology Insight survey, LendingQB is ranked second only to Ellie Mae in market share and rates the highest in customer satisfaction.

lendingqb.com