Embrace Home Loans expands into Texas

February 23, 2017
Ben Lane
Texas flag

Recent reports from the Texas Association of Realtors and Fitch Ratings call out how hot Texas real estate right now, as more homes were sold last year than ever before in Texas.

Fitch’s report notes that Dallas housing is so hot right now that it’s bordering on overheating.

Seeking to strike while the iron is hot, Embrace Home Loans announced this week that it is expanding into Texas and opening its first office in the state.

Embrace Home Loans, a mortgage lender that currently has more than 80 offices and is licensed in 46 states plus Washington, D.C., said that its first Texas office will be located in Frisco, a northern suburb of Dallas.

The office will serve Dallas, Ft. Worth, and all the surrounding suburbs, the company said.

“For more than 30 years, Embrace Home Loans has been a trusted mortgage provider throughout the east coast. Because of their solid reputation, they are ideal for the Texas market,” said Billy Holloway, branch manager for Embrace Home Loans’ Frisco office.

“As the demand for home financing strengthens, we’re ready to support the lending needs of individuals and families in Frisco as well as the surrounding communities,” Holloway continued. “We look forward to not only offering a best-in-class mortgage experience for our clients, but we’re also thrilled to be a part of the Embrace team.”

Jeff McGuiness, chief sales officer at Embrace Home Loans, said that as Texas housing continues to strengthen, borrowers will need a “trusted” option for their mortgage loan.

“Adding the right talent to support those markets is essential, and we’re confident Billy and his team will be an outstanding addition to our organization,” McGuiness said. “His customer-centric approach aligns with Embrace’s commitment to provide superior service to our clients, and we believe he will not only greatly support the needs of those in Texas, but also exceed our goals for years to come.” 

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire.

