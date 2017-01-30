Real Estate The Ticker Valuations

Realtors pick their top 10 hottest housing markets for 2017

This is where homes fly off the market

January 30, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS California Home Price hottest markets housing inventory Real estate agents Realtors
San Francisco Bay area

January, typically the slowest month of the year for real estate, is anything but at the start of 2017.

With inventory at record lows, the median age of property listings on realtor.com is expected to decrease four days from last year to 96 days.

The median home price increased 10% from last January to $250,000. Normally, median home prices hit their lowest level in January.

“We saw evidence of a stronger than normal off-season starting last September and October due to pent-up demand and surging interest from first-time buyers,” realtor.com Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke said. “Since the election demand seems to have intensified – potentially as a reaction to mortgage rates rapidly moving higher.”

“The threat of rates approaching multi-year highs in the months ahead is creating a sense of urgency,” Smoke said. “The downside to this strong off-season is that we have started 2017 with a new low volume of available homes for sale and a new high for prices.”

In fact, realtor.com put together a list of what Realtors say are the hottest markets for January. The listings receive 1.5 to 2.6 times the number of views per listing compared to the national average. The hottest markets are also seeing inventory movement stay constant instead of slowing down that you would typically see in January.

Note that the median age of inventory is only one measure being accounted for, based on Realtor impressions of what makes their market hot.

Here are the top 10 housing markets so far for 2017:

10. Fresno, California

Median age of inventory: 69 days

california_flag.jpg

9. Stockton-Lodi, California

Median age of inventory: 62 days

8. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

Median age of inventory: 67 days

Colorado

7. Yuba City, California

Median age of inventory: 62 days

6. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, California

Median age of inventory: 67 days

California

5. San Diego-Carlsbad, California

Median age of inventory: 56 days

Calif small

4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

Median age of inventory: 63 days

Fort Worth skyline

3. Vallejo-Fairfield, California

Median age of inventory: 59 days

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Median age of inventory: 45 days

San Jose

1. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

Median age of inventory: 47 days

san francisco houses

Reprints

Related Articles

And the top real estate market for 2017 will be…

This just in: The top 20 housing markets for April [Interactive Map]

NAR forecasts heated housing market in 2017

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

First American: Rising interest rates finally takes toll on home affordability

Pending home sales close out 2016 on a high note

Meet the latest hotbed for housing: Dallas, Texas

Consumer confidence hits highest level in 12 years

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.