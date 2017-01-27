Investments The Ticker

GDP growing, but at slower pace in Q4

Offset by exports and government spending

January 27, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Bureau of Economic Analysis exports GDP Government spending Gross Domestic Product
money chart

Real gross domestic product increased in the fourth quarter, however exports and government spending pulled the growth down to a slower pace than the previous quarter.

Real GDP increased at an annual rate of 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the advanced estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. To be fair, this is down from the third quarter’s increase of 3.5%, but the third quarter hit its highest point in three years.

“We would be wary of reading too much into the slowdown in GDP growth from 3.5% annualized in the third quarter to 1.9% in the fourth quarter, because the temporary spike in soybean exports boosted the former and was a drag on the latter,” Capital Economics Chief Economist Paul Ashworth said.

The advanced estimate is based on source data that is incomplete and subject to further revisions. The BEA will release a second estimate later next month.

Click to Enlarge

gdp

(Source: BEA)

The increase was influenced by positive contributions from personal consumption expenditures, private inventory investment, residential fixed investment and nonresidential fixed investment. However, it was offset by negative contributions from exports and government spending. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, also increased.

Current-dollar personal income increased to $152 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to the increase of $172.3 billion in the third quarter. The deceleration in the increase is reflective of the deceleration in wages and salaries.

Here is a breakdown of the estimate:

Current-dollar GDP: Increased by 4% or $185.5 billion to $18.86 trillion.

Gross domestic purchases price index: Increased by 2%.

Personal consumption expenditures: Increased by 2%.

Reprints

Related Articles

GDP produces lackluster growth in Q2

BEA: Initial 2Q GDP grows at 4% pace driven by consumer spending

Does fourth quarter GDP foretell a slowdown in home affordability?

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Meet the latest hotbed for housing: Dallas, Texas

Consumer confidence hits highest level in 12 years

Does fourth quarter GDP foretell a slowdown in home affordability?

Trump’s Mortgage Nation – an inside look at HousingWire’s webinar

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.