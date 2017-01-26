PCLender partners with Blend to bring digital mortgages to more lenders

PCLender, a provider of internet-based mortgage solutions for community banks and credit unions, announced this week that it is entering into a partnership with Blend to bring digital mortgages to more lenders.

As a result of the partnership, lenders who use PCLender will be able to use Blend’s platform to create an end-to-end digital mortgage experience for consumers.

And Blend’s platform will be integrated directly in PCLender’s loan origination system, which will allow lenders to streamline their workflows, while reducing risk and ensuring compliance, the companies said.

According to the companies, the partnership links PCLender’s mortgage solution to Blend’s borrower and lender experiences, which are powered by “sophisticated rules, direct-from-source validated data and comprehensive audit logs.”

Thanks to the partnership, lenders can now provide consumers with an “end-to-end digital mortgage experience that is borrower-, lender-, and compliance-friendly,” the companies said.

“We’re dedicated to providing our customers with the industry’s top technology solutions, so teaming up with Blend was a natural next step,” Lionel Urban, CEO of PCLender, said. “Blend’s platform is modernizing the mortgage lending experience and through this integration, we’re proud to enable our lenders to offer their customers a more compelling and efficient borrower experience.”