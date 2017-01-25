Lending The Ticker

Two men shot execution style at NYC mortgage company

Consequence for whistleblowing activities?

January 25, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Tuesday night two men were shot and killed execution style inside a local mortgage office in Staten Island, according to an article by Joe Marino, Jazmin Rosa and Larry Celona for the New York Post.

Universal Merchant Funding Owner Michael Genovese was in his office in Midland Beach with his colleague Carl Clark when the shooting took place, the article states. Despite earlier claims that the men were shot twice, this report says investigators now believe each man was shot three times.

One employee was a witness to the murders, and ran outside after the shooting to ask someone to call the police. 

From the article:

“He knew how to run his business. He did things his way,” the employee, Devon Rocco, said, adding that Genovese was “a character.”

Reached at home Genovese’s wife said she had just received word of her husband’s death.

“I’m with my children right now and we’re grieving,” Ann Genovese said. “We don’t know anything right now.”

Now, police suspect the shooter to be an ex-employee who was owed money. The shooter wore a ski mask to the company where he shot the men.

Police still haven’t caught the shooter. Earlier reports speculated that the shooting could be connected to Clark's former employer, Georgeson, a financial planning company, from where he was fired after reporting on the firm’s illegal activities.

While there was no way to know if him whistleblowing had anything to do with the shooting, he was the state’s only witness in the case.

Police are still searching for the man seen leaving the company in a silver sedan, according to the article.

Source: New York Post
Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

