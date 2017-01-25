Real Estate The Ticker

CoreLogic: Cash sales increase yet again in October

Distressed sales hit lowest point since 2007

January 25, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS cash sales CoreLogic Distressed Sales REOs
Model house on money

Following the trend of previous months, October saw an increase in cash sales, according to a report from CoreLogic.

Cash sales slipped to 31.8% of total home sales in October, down 2.7 percentage points from the year before. However, it is a slight increase from September’s 31.7%, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

Click to Enlarge

cash sales

(Source: CoreLogic)

Before the housing crisis, cash sales made up about 25% of total home sales, a mark that could be hit by mid-2018 is the share continues to fall at the same annual rate it did in October.

Real estate owned sales held the largest cash sales share in October at 59.2%, followed by resales at 31.7%, short sales at 30.2% and newly constructed homes at 15.9%.

While cash sales make up many of the sales in the REO category, its share in the market continues to decrease. Within the distressed sales category, REOs made up 5% of the market sales and short sales made up 2.6% of sales in October. The total share of distressed sales came in at 7.7%, the lowest share for any month since October 2007.

The pre-crisis share of distressed sales held steady around 2%. At the current rate of annual decreases, distressed sales could hit that mark by mid-2018.

While distressed sales continue to decrease, some states are still struggling more than others. Maryland had the largest share of distressed sales with 18.6%, followed by Connecticut with 18.3%, Michigan with 17%, New Jersey with 15.8% and Illinois with 14.7%.

On the other end of the spectrum, North Dakota held the smallest share of distressed sales at 2.7%, and, along with the District of Columbia, is within one percentage point of its pre-crisis level.

Click to Enlarge

cash sales

(Source: CoreLogic)

Reprints

Related Articles

CoreLogic: Cash sales hit slightly under 30% in July

Cash sales in September increased for third month in a row

Cash sales increase for second consecutive month in August

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

FHFA: Home prices barely increase in November

It's official: Dow finally passes 20K milestone

CoreLogic creates new app for real estate agents on the go

Existing home sales close 2016 as best year in a decade

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.