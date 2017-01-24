Lending The Ticker

Senate Banking Committee unanimously votes to approve Ben Carson as HUD Secretary

Vote moves to Senate floor

January 24, 2017
Brena Swanson
The Committee On Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs unanimously voted to approve Ben Carson as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday morning as his nomination process nears the final leg.

From here, Carson’s nomination moves to the Senate floor for consideration. The date is up to Republican leaders and not yet set.

Earlier this month on Jan. 12, the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee held Carson’s nomination hearing to question his on his ability to lead HUD.

While there was a lot of controversy surrounding Trump’s nomination of Carson, it turned out to be all bark and no bite as his hearing went fairly smooth. 

And by the time his nomination came to a vote by the committee, Carson received unanimous approval.

Even Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, noted that Carson is not the nominee he would have chosen to lead HUD.

However, “despite my reservations, and my disagreements with some of his positions, I will give Dr. Carson the benefit of the doubt based on commitments he has made to me in person and to this Committee in his testimony and written responses,” said Brown.

Meanwhile, Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs stated during the sessions that HUD would benefit from having a secretary with a different perspective and a different background.  

