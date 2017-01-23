Lending

JPMorgan Chase officially reaches $53 million settlement for lending discrimination

Wholesale lending brokers accused of charging higher rates to minorities

January 23, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Chase Department of Justice discrimination in housing discrimination in lending discriminatory lending JPMorgan JPMorgan Chase Preet Bharara U.S. attorney's office
judge gavel money

Confirming reports that began to emerge last week, JPMorgan Chase officially reached a settlement with the Department of Justice over allegations that the bank’s brokers charged higher interest rates to minority borrowers than white borrowers in the run-up and during the financial crisis.

Initial reports pegged the settlement amount at $55 million, but the actual settlement amount is slightly lower, checking in at $53 million.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the settlement resolves allegations that JPMorgan Chase engaged in discrimination on the basis of race and national origin in the conduct of its wholesale lending business.

During the time period in question, from at least 2006 through 2009, Chase had thousands of independent mortgage brokers originating loans through its wholesale lending business, the DOJ said.

In that time, those wholesale brokers were responsible for approximately 360,000 mortgages.

Of those, Chase reported that approximately 40,000 wholesale loans were made to African-American borrowers and that approximately 66,000 wholesale loans were made to Hispanic borrowers, the DOJ said.

But of those 106,000 loans, an estimated 50,000 African-American and Hispanic borrowers paid higher rates and fees than similarly situated white borrowers, the DOJ continued.

According to the settlement agreement, in order to compensate the estimated 50,000 African-American and Hispanic borrowers who paid higher rates and fees than similarly situated white borrowers, Chase agreed to create a settlement fund in the amount of approximately $53 million.

Chase has also agreed to contract an administrator to manage the settlement fund and to locate borrowers who may qualify for compensation. 

“Today’s settlement will compensate thousands of African-American and Hispanic borrowers who paid higher rates and fees on Chase mortgages than similarly situated white borrowers,” U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said.

“In the settlement announced today, Chase admits the Government found that the bank’s wholesale lending brokers charged minority borrowers more than white borrowers in the same position,” Bharara continued. “Such unequal treatment is not only unfair, but a violation of the Fair Housing Act.”

Of the settlement, Chase said last week that it denied any wrongdoing.

From USA Today:

“We’ve agreed to settle these legacy allegations that relate to pricing set by independent brokers," the company said in a statement. "We deny any wrongdoing and remain committed to providing equal access to credit.”

Reprints

Related Articles

JPMorgan Chase reportedly agrees to $55 million settlement for discriminatory lending

DOJ fines JPMorgan Chase $50 million for robo-signing

DOJ reportedly pursuing criminal charges against JPMorgan Chase, RBS executives

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

ServiceLink fined $65 million for LPS foreclosure deficiencies

Blackstone's Invitation Homes prepares $1.5 billion IPO

Societe Generale fined $50 million for pre-crisis RMBS fraud

JPMorgan Chase reportedly agrees to $55 million settlement for discriminatory lending

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.