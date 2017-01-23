Lending The Ticker

Wells Fargo accused of falsely overcharging mortgage borrowers

Another possible Wells Fargo scandal

January 23, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS CFPB Wells Fargo Wells Fargo account scandal
Wells Fargo

Four former Wells Fargo employees in the Los Angeles region say the account scandal was not the only way the bank deceived borrowers, according to an article in ProPublica by Jesse Eisinger.

According to the article, the bank improperly charged borrowers to extend their promised interest rate when their mortgage paperwork was delayed.

However, the article explained that the delays were usually the bank’s fault but that management forced them to blame the customers, finding a variety of strategies to shift responsibility.

The alleged claim reopens a fresh wound for the bank given that its still cleaning up from its major account scandal announced in September of last year.

In the bank’s latest fourth-quarter earnings report, CEO Tim Sloan said, "We continued to make progress in the fourth quarter in rebuilding the trust of our customers, team members and other key stakeholders.”

From the article:

“I believe the damage done to Wells Fargo mortgage customers in this case is much, much more egregious,” than from the sham accounts, a former Wells Fargo loan officer named Frank Chavez wrote in a November letter to Congress that has not previously been made public. “We are talking about millions of dollars, in just the Los Angeles area alone, which were wrongly paid by borrowers/customers instead of Wells Fargo.” Chavez, a 10-year Wells Fargo veteran, resigned from his job in the Beverly Hills private mortgage group last April. Chavez sent his letter to the Senate banking committee and the House financial services committee in November. He never got a reply.

Wells Fargo provided the following comment to ProPublica on the alleged article:

Wells Fargo spokesman Tom Goyda wrote in an email, “We are reviewing these questions about the implementation of our mortgage rate-lock extension fee policies. Our goal is always to work efficiently, correctly and in the best interests of our customers and we will do a thorough evaluation to ensure that’s consistently true of the way we manage our rate-lock extensions.” 

Source: ProPublica
Reprints

Related Articles

Wells Fargo to pay $50 million to settle claims of overcharging for appraisals

Cook County accuses Wells Fargo of predatory lending

How will Wells Fargo's accounts scandal impact its earnings?

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Xavier Becerra officially named California attorney general

Senate Banking Committee unanimously votes to approve Ben Carson as HUD Secretary

Ben Carson facing Senate vote to become HUD Secretary

[Video] Trump wants to cut all regulation by 75%

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.