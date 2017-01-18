Investments Lending The Ticker

HouseCanary raises $33 million in funding

Partly thanks to NBA legend Kobe Bryant

January 18, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Eric Schmidt HouseCanary Kobe Bryant
Money

HouseCanary, a provider of software and analytics for the real estate industry, announced it raised $33 million in a funding round thanks to major participants like Executive Chairman of Alphabet Eric Schmidt and NBA legend Kobe Bryant, according to an article in Tech Crunch by Katie Roof.

From the article:

“Most real estate data is issued quarterly or in single reports, often forcing real estate investors to make decisions based on lagging, outdated and unconfirmed data,” said Lauren Pressman, who manages the real estate investments for Hillspire, the family office of Eric Schmidt. “I am also hoping HouseCanary can help avoid a repeat of what we saw during the crash by limiting human error and bias in the home valuation process.”

Kobe revealed in August of last year that he was prepared to drop $100 million as a venture capitalist.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Bryant partnered with Jeff Stibel, a “longtime entrepreneur and investor,” to launch of a new venture capital fund that bares both Bryant and Stibel’s names – Bryant Stibel.

It came to light at the time that HouseCanary was one of 13 investments made by Bryant and Stibel.

There weren’t any other housing companies in the first round of investments from Bryant and Stibel, but the men has $100 million earmarked for further investing and an apparent affinity for investing in housing tech

Earlier in 2016, HouseCanary made HousingWire Magazine’s Tech100, an award reserved for the 100 most innovative technology companies in housing.

Source: Tech Crunch
Reprints

Related Articles

Impac raises $37 million in capital

Mortgage tech company Blend secures $40 million in funding

Sindeo raises $6.5 million to bolster mortgage business

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

MGIC 4Q net income jumps to $107.5 million

NY AG reportedly investigating Nationstar Mortgage, OneWest Bank reverse mortgage divisions

MBA: Mortgage applications post quiet start to 2017

SoFi officially licensed to lend in New York

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.