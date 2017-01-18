HouseCanary raises $33 million in funding

HouseCanary, a provider of software and analytics for the real estate industry, announced it raised $33 million in a funding round thanks to major participants like Executive Chairman of Alphabet Eric Schmidt and NBA legend Kobe Bryant, according to an article in Tech Crunch by Katie Roof.

From the article:

“Most real estate data is issued quarterly or in single reports, often forcing real estate investors to make decisions based on lagging, outdated and unconfirmed data,” said Lauren Pressman, who manages the real estate investments for Hillspire, the family office of Eric Schmidt. “I am also hoping HouseCanary can help avoid a repeat of what we saw during the crash by limiting human error and bias in the home valuation process.”

Kobe revealed in August of last year that he was prepared to drop $100 million as a venture capitalist.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Bryant partnered with Jeff Stibel, a “longtime entrepreneur and investor,” to launch of a new venture capital fund that bares both Bryant and Stibel’s names – Bryant Stibel.

It came to light at the time that HouseCanary was one of 13 investments made by Bryant and Stibel.

There weren’t any other housing companies in the first round of investments from Bryant and Stibel, but the men has $100 million earmarked for further investing and an apparent affinity for investing in housing tech

Earlier in 2016, HouseCanary made HousingWire Magazine’s Tech100, an award reserved for the 100 most innovative technology companies in housing.