Investments Lending The Ticker

Here's one Fannie Mae bull's take on how the GSEs can exit conservatorship

And what happens to the stock after that

January 17, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Conservatorship Fannie Mae FannieGate Freddie Mac GSE GSE conservatorship GSE investors GSE lawsuit GSE shareholder lawsuit GSE shareholders
Fannie Mae two

In the weeks since Steve Mnuchin, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of the Treasury, sent shockwaves through the housing industry by stating that the Trump administration planned to end the conservatorship of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, reactions varied on whether that can actually be done and how expensive it might be.

Both Moody’s Investors Service and Kroll Bond Ratings Agency threw water on Mnunchin’s proclamation, saying that the mortgage market would be forever changed if the government-sponsored enterprises are taken out of conservatorship and replaced.

But over on Seeking Alpha, there’s an interesting take from an interested party on how the GSEs might actually exit conservatorship and what that would mean to the GSE stockholders who’ve waited quite a few years for a resolution.

It should be noted that the author of the article, Charlie Harrison, states that he is long on Fannie Mae stock, but the article is definitely worth reading for anyone interested in the various machinations that could lead to Fannie and Freddie being freed.

Harrison argues that one avenue out of conservatorship would be for the Trump administration to settle the various lawsuits brought against the federal government by Fannie and Freddie investors, and hanging the entire affair on the Obama administration.

In fact, Harrison writes that expects the administration to move to settle quickly, and perhaps even move to remove Mel Watt, the current director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, from his position.

From Harrison’s article:

Trump does not directly control FHFA but can attempt to terminate the FHFA director, Mel Watt for cause, in addition to placing Watt in an untenable position by ordering Treasury and Justice to release the Treasury withheld documents and unilaterally settling with the plaintiffs. My judgment is that Watt will resign or bow to the inevitable. The next FHFA director, in my view in early 2017, will be a Trump appointee.

So what happens to Fannie Mae’s stock if Trump does move to end the conservatorship?

According to Harrison, Fannie Mae’s stock will explode, moving from its current trading price in the $4 range to more than $250 per share.

There’s much more on the mechanics of all of that in Harrison’s piece. Click here or below to read the whole thing.

Source: Seeking Alpha
Reprints

Related Articles

Conservative groups join growing push to recapitalize Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

Unsealed government documents may reveal truth about Fannie, Freddie fate

Major civil rights groups join push to recapitalize Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

It's official: Deutsche Bank reaches $7.2 billion RMBS settlement

Minnesota's KleinBank accused of discriminatory lending

KBW: What Wells Fargo, Chase 4th quarter results mean for the rest of the industry

Democrats want "victims of Mnuchin foreclosure machine" to testify at Treasury nominee hearing

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.