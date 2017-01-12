Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Zillow grows online real estate empire with Hamptons Real Estate Online acquisition

Expands New York focus

January 12, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Hamptons Real Estate Online New York New York housing New York real estate online real estate online real estate listings Zillow Zillow Group
Computer keyboard house for sale

Zillow Group, which already boasts Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, and Naked Apartments in its portfolio on online real estate companies, is growing again with the acquisition of Hamptons Real Estate Online, a Hamptons-focused real estate portal.

The acquisition expands Zillow’s reach on New York, as StreetEasy and Naked Apartments are both New York City-focused websites.

“The Hamptons, like NYC, is a unique real estate market and is one of the most popular second home and vacation rental destinations for New Yorkers,” Zillow said in a release.

“HREO's comprehensive listings across the Hamptons, the North Fork and Shelter Island - all areas located along the east end of Long Island, New York - are bolstered by unique amenity, location, rental time periods and house-style filters specific to this region,” Zillow continued.

According to Zillow, the deal also includes RealNet and Open RealNet Exchange, HREO's listing entry and distribution software that provides real estate professionals with tools to manage and market their listings.

Zillow said that it plans to “fuel improvement” for all of the HREO operations and “provide better experiences” for Hamptons buyers, renters and real estate professionals.

“HREO and StreetEasy are leaders and experts in two real estate markets that are not only critically important on their own, but are also intrinsically linked to one another: the Hamptons and NYC. It's a natural pairing,” said Susan Daimler, general manager of StreetEasy.

“We're excited to bring our resources and focus to another unique market that also has a large shared audience among the buyers, renters and real estate professionals in NYC and to work closely with our industry partners to develop even better tools and experiences,” Daimler concluded.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reprints

Related Articles

Zillow Group bolsters New York real estate business, buys Naked Apartments

Compass becomes real estate's newest billon-dollar startup

Zillow partnering with Facebook to increase real estate agents' reach

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Ben Carson pledges to "really examine" latest FHA mortgage insurance premium cut

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac increase mortgage modification interest rate to highest level in 18 months

Here are the questions Elizabeth Warren wants Ben Carson to answer

Wells Fargo unveils replacement for scandal-ridden pay plan

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.