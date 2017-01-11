Lending The Ticker

MBA: 30-year mortgage rate falls two weeks straight

Includes adjustment for New Year’s Day holiday

January 11, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS 30-year mortgage rate MBA Mortgage Application Mortgage Bankers Association
LA houses

Coming out of the holidays and into the start of 2017, the 30-year mortgage rate continued to decline after several weeks of record highs.

The Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Jan. 6 recorded that the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($417,000 or less) decreased to 4.32% from 4.39%.

This is a continuation from the previous week’s drop when the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 4.39% from 4.45%.

However, the most recent week’s results include an adjustment to account for the New Year’s Day holiday, while the previous week’s results were adjusted for the Christmas holiday.

The decline is a change from the record high set right before the end of 2017 when the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to its highest level since May 2014, rising to 4.41%, from 4.28%.

Most of the other mortgage products followed suite and decreased, according to the MBA.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $417,000) decreased to 4.27% from 4.37%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 4.08% from 4.22%, while the average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 3.56% from 3.64%.

The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs posted the only increase and ticked up to 3.32% from 3.28%.

On the application side, mortgage applications increased 5.8% from one week earlier.

Broken up, the Refinance Index increased 4% from the previous week, as the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 6% from one week earlier.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 51.2% of total applications from 52.2% the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage share of activity increased to 5.5% of total applications.

The Federal Housing Administration’s share of total applications increased to 11.7% from 11.6% the week prior. Similarly, the Veteran Affairs’ share of total applications increased to 12.8% from 12.3% the week prior. The United States Department of Agriculture’s share of total applications decreased to 0.9% from 1.1% the week prior.

Reprints

Related Articles

MBA: 30-year mortgage rate moves higher, at highest level since July 2015

MBA: 30-year mortgage rate now sits at highest level since May 2014

MBA: Mortgage applications rise three weeks straight

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Trump’s Treasury pick to divest assets after office confirmation

Missing Realtor Sidney Cranston found dead

Democrats won’t let CFPB Director Cordray go without a fight

[Video] This is why the founder of Quicken Loans is ready for Trump

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.