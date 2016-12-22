Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Real estate professionals lost confidence in housing before election

Rate increases contributed to their uncertainty

December 22, 2016
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS First American Interest rates real estate sentiment index
winter

Real estate professionals are feeling less optimistic in the fourth quarter about the economy due rising interest rates, according to the Real Estate Sentiment Index from First American Financial Corp.

After raising rates in December, the Federal Reserve hinted that it could raise them several more times next year.

This in turn caused real estate professionals to lower their expectations for the housing industry in 2017, according to First American’s report.

“Overall, bullishness about transaction volumes in the coming year waned, largely driven by the decline in refinance transaction expectations,” First American Chief Economist Mark Fleming said. “Uncertainty leading into the election, as well as increasing confidence in the likelihood of Federal Reserve rate increases, tempered expectations for housing demand and lowered the overall price growth forecast.”

The title agents and real estate professionals surveyed answered that market production, which combines respondents' answers on changes in transaction volume and prices over the next year, decreased by 3.8% annually in the fourth quarter.

Confidence over transaction volume over the next 12 months fell 11.8% from the third quarter and 3.8% from last year.

Similarly, confidence for growth in purchase transaction volume over the next 12 months also decreased by 8% from last quarter and 8.8% from last year.

Confidence in refinance transaction volume growth over the next 12 months decreased by 15.6% from last quarter, however it is still up 2.4% from last year.

Respondents expect home prices to continue rising, but at a slower pace than before. Prices across all property types are expected to grow by 3.5% over the next 12 months, down from last quarter’s growth expectations of 4.1%.

“Based on the responses of title agents and real estate professionals and their relative preference for Donald Trump, it appears that the uncertainty created by increased regulation and the growing complexities of compliance have many title agents and real estate professionals believing that less regulation would be more beneficial to the housing market in the long run,” Fleming said.

Now that President-Elect Donald Trump won the election, confidence among real estate professionals could take a turn for the better if it follows the same pattern as other surveys such as consumer confidence or home builder confidence.

Reprints

Related Articles

Home builders stayed confident heading into election

Consumer sentiment increased just before elections

Higher mortgage rates make waves in housing market

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Civil rights groups stand behind CFPB director Cordray

FHFA: Home price increases slow in October

GDP increased to fastest growth in two years

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates jump to 2-year high

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.