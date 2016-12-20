Lending People Movers

Primary Residential Mortgage opens new branch in Washington

Brings on industry veteran to lead new office

December 20, 2016
Kelsey Ramírez
Primary Residential Mortgage announced its new branch opening in Washington and the addition of an industry veteran to lead the expansion.

The company opened its new branch at 1111 Main Street, Vancouver, Washington, 98660. Its new leader is Deanna McClelland [pictured below], who brings team members Andrea Estrada and Jordan Lipinski with her.

Deanna McClelland

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Washington,” said Mike Liane, Primary Residential Mortgage division manager. “Our goal at PRMI is to help our neighbors finance their dream of homeownership through a positive and personal experience.”

McClelland brings more than 29 years of industry experience to her new position at the company. Previously, she worked as a loan consultant at Guild Mortgage Company.

She will lead the new branch alongside division manager Mike Liane and Business Development Manager EJ Liane.

The new branch will offer a variety of mortgage lending services including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, HELOC, jumbo and reverse mortgages.

