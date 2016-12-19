Lending The Ticker Valuations

Appraisal volume halts as the holidays set in

Four-week average sinks lower

December 19, 2016
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS a la mode appraisal volume Appraisals Appraiser
LA houses

Appraisal volume dropped 3.9% as the housing market moves into the final weeks of the year, according to the latest report from a la mode.

The drop quickly put an end to the recent increases in appraisal volume witnessed the past couple of weeks.  

As a result, the four-week average dropped further into negative territory, declining to -1.9%. 

The report attributed the fall to rising interest rates and the impending holidays.

Check the chart below, which is exclusively provided to HousingWire, to see appraisal volume over the past four weeks.

Click to enlarge

appraisal volume

(Source: a la mode)

Appraisal volume is an indicator of market strength and holds some advantages over weekly mortgage applications.

For example, fallout is less for appraisals since they are ordered later in the mortgage process, after creditworthiness is determined, and there are few multiple-orders, by the time an appraisal is conducted.

Reprints

Related Articles

As expected, appraisal volume plummets after Thanksgiving holiday

Appraisal volume performs better than usual for Labor Day holiday

Appraisal volume bounces back after Labor Day holiday

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Trump’s special advisor on regulatory reform doesn’t want to repeal Dodd-Frank

The challenges of a Ginnie Mae-based approach to housing finance reform

Senate to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Where do you stand on major housing issues?

MBA: 30-year mortgage rate now sits at highest level since May 2014

Obama includes handful of bank fraud pardons in major clemency sweep

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.