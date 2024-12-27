There’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to finding the right transaction management software for your real estate business. Whether you’re running a large brokerage, managing a small team or working on your own, the right transaction management platform can take the worry out of compliance and lighten your workload.

Your unique business needs will determine which transaction software is right for your business. To help you decide, we’ve put together a list of the best real estate broker transaction management software tools out there. Whether you’re looking for streamlined team collaboration, powerful back-office solutions for your growing brokerage or tools that keep things simple, we’ve got you covered.

Best for team collaboration: Dotloop Pricing: Starting at $31.99 per month per user Contract required: Month-to-month Integrations: Popular CRM platforms, lead generation platforms, accounting software Dotloop is perfect for bringing agents, clients, and support teams together on every transaction. With features like real-time collaboration, integrated e-signatures, and task-sharing capabilities, it’s my go-to for teams that want to simplify transactions and boost productivity. The platform connects with MLS for seamless listing input, saving time and reducing duplicated efforts. Dotloop simplifies the creation of contracts and document management all in one place by creating a centralized workspace. Everyone involved in a transaction can collaborate. While Skyslope allows your broker to see your transaction file, it does not allow access to other users. With Dotloop, you can add any party to your loop for seamless collaboration. If your team values efficiency and clear communication, this tool will make managing transactions easier than ever. Transaction loops (Source: Dotloop) Visit Dotloop

Best for large brokerages: Brokermint Pricing: Contact for pricing Contract required: Annual contract required for most plans Integrations: MLS platforms, popular CRMs, document storage, accounting software Brokermint was made for brokerages with large teams and complex operations. Its pricing varies widely depending on which package you select and how many users are included in your plan. In my experience, they charge a start-up fee in addition to monthly charges. The cost does include one-on-one onboarding for all team members. Brokermint stands out with its ability to handle large-scale operations without sacrificing ease of use. From managing compliance to automating commission disbursements, it’s built to grow with your brokerage. Its reporting tools and automation features help you stay on top of every aspect of running a brokerage, while the mobile app and programming interface make it easy to integrate with many popular CRMs and lead generation tools. Some integrations and custom branding may require upgrading to the Enterprise plan. If your brokerage is looking for an all-in-one solution to handle all of your backend operations, Brokermint has you covered. Integrations directory (Source: Brokermint) Visit Brokermint

Best for audit and compliance: Skyslope Pricing: Starting at $340 per month (Contact for details) Contract required: Typically requires an annual commitment Integrations: MLS platforms, popular CRMs, accounting software Skyslope is a powerful tool for both agents and brokerages looking to simplify their transaction processes while staying compliant. With features like document storage, audit trails, and customizable checklists, it’s built to handle transactions efficiently without overwhelming users. While Skyslope isn’t the cheapest real estate transaction software option on the market, its extensive features and focus on audit and compliance make it worth the investment for brokerages that need a reliable system. Skyslope’s starting price can vary depending on the size of your brokerage and the number of users, so be sure to contact them for more details. If you’re managing multiple transactions and want a platform that keeps everything organized and compliant, Skyslope is a fantastic choice. Broker dashboard (Source: Skyslope) Visit Skyslope

Best for top producers: Lone Wolf TransactionDesk Pricing: Contact for pricing Contract required: Month-to-month Integrations: MLS platforms, accounting software, and document storage Welcome to Transact, formerly TransactionDesk, a module offered within Lone Wolf Foundation – a new generation of technology to support agent transactions. It is the perfect all-in-one system built for high-volume agents who need a solution that works as hard as they do. Set up clients, access forms, and seamlessly send documents for signature all while keeping documents stored in one place. Whether a sole proprietor or a seasoned top producer, Transact allows you to collaborate and stay on top of multiple transactions simultaneously. It’s like having an assistant in your back pocket, helping you juggle all the moving parts of a real estate transaction–or five. While Transact pricing is not readily available online, it is estimated to cost around $260 per year per user. Some LoneWolf features may even be included in your MLS membership, so check with your local association for details. Transact gives agents all the necessities along with additional features that are easy to use. It’s fully cloud-based, allowing you to access your transactions anytime, anywhere. Automate repetitive tasks, and integrate with MLS platforms and other tools that you use every day. If you’re looking for a way to bring efficiency to your business, this platform will keep everything running smoothly. Agent transaction dashboard (Source: LoneWolf) Visit TransactionDesk

Best for individual agents and small teams: Paperless Pipeline Pricing: Starting at $60 per month for 5 transactions Contract required: Month-to-month Integrations: Cloud storage, popular CRMs, and e-signature platforms. Small teams and solo brokers, this one’s for you! Paperless Pipeline is an affordable platform that makes transaction tracking simple. This allows you to focus on what matters most — closing deals. Paperless Pipeline offers a clean and practical design that ensures your transactions are organized and easy to manage. If you’re looking for an affordable solution to help you stay on top of your deals without overcomplicating the process, Paperless Pipeline could be just what you’ve been looking for. Create customized templates for transactions (Source: Paperless Pipeline) Visit Paperless Pipeline

Best for tech-savvy agents: Rechat. Pricing: $35 per month per user (10 agent minimum) Contract required: Month-to-month Integrations: Popular CRMs, MLS platforms, and lead-generation programs Get ready to take transaction management to a whole new level with Rechat. It’s an innovative new platform that combines transaction management with real-time communication. Keep agents, clients, and teams connected throughout the closing process with a chat-based platform. Rechat. is perfect for agents who value staying connected and want a modern platform that makes managing transactions feel effortless. From within the chat interface, you can send updates, share documents, and assign tasks to other users. If you’re a tech-savvy agent who loves checking out the latest tools, this one’s for you. Transaction Center (Source: Rechat.) Visit Rechat.

Real estate transaction management software: The full picture

There’ll always be something to love about each platform – and something to dislike. For instance, as a broker, I love how Skyslope’s audit features allowed me to easily review files, but the MLS forms integrations for agents were lacking. Dotloop, on the other hand, did a great job of integrating fillable forms into its platform. An agent could write up an offer in no time and immediately send it out for signature. However, brokers tend to find auditing functions messy and harder to track requested changes from their agents.

Choosing the right transaction management software for your business can make a world of difference in how your business runs. Individuals and small teams may look for affordable easy-to-use systems while larger brokerages are looking for tools that can help them juggle all their moving parts. These transaction management software platforms are more than just document storage — they take the stress out of managing transactions by saving you time and keeping you organized.

When choosing a real estate transaction management software, you’ll want to decide what’s most important for you and your business. Is it ease of use, affordability, tech features or client support? No two businesses will have the same needs. So, take your time researching the features that matter most to your business. You’ll be sure to find the right transaction management platform that supports your needs.



Get expert advice, independent reviews and product recommendations from our editorial team of experienced real estate agents, brokers and coaches.