The best real estate brokerage software for 2024

With technology changing faster than new agents answer phone calls, choosing the right real estate brokerage software can sometimes feel like a full-time job. The looming chaos from the commission lawsuits sure isn’t helping. Most broker-owners we know are feeling the pressure to find tools that can move the needle for their businesses — quickly.

Here’s why: Good software might help your brokerage stay afloat in a post-lawsuit market. The right real estate brokerage software will help you gain market share, train, recruit, and retain more (and better) agents, and make more profits. That difference is everything.

To help you find the right tools for your business, we reviewed dozens of innovative real estate brokerage software platforms. Our top picks leverage cutting-edge AI and offer clever solutions to automate and solve your brokerage’s biggest pain points.

Agent training and coaching software

Out of all brokerage operations, training and coaching can be the most challenging to manage. Keeping track of your agent’s skill level and productivity often gets overshadowed by day-to-day challenges. Finding systems that can help you train more agents with fewer headaches is a win-win for you and your agents.

Our top picks for the best training and coaching software leverage gamification and bleeding-edge AI to help you train and retain more agents.

Agently Brokerage pricing: $459 per month for up to 20 users

Contract required: None

Integrations: Follow Up Boss, Sierra Interactive, kvCORE, Chime Agently is a gamified agent productivity app that simplifies agent onboarding, accountability and training to help agents stay motivated to hit sales goals. With a simple app, agents can onboard at their own pace, access training and coaching materials, and, most importantly, stay accountable to the goals you set for them. Managers can easily keep track of agents’ performance, and in-app leaderboards help producing agents feel recognized to improve retention. Visit Agently

MaverickRE Brokerage Pricing: Starting at $375 per month

Contract required: None

Integrations: Follow Up Boss, Ylopo MaverickRE is an AI-powered agent training tool offering powerful analytics to ensure no lead is left behind. The software’s cutting-edge AI call grader analyzes your agent’s phone calls to leads, grading the lead’s sentiment, motivation to move, and timeline. MaverickRE then automatically sends that information to your CRM. The system’s AI also grades your agent’s call performance and provides useful advice for improvement. The real game-changing feature for us is MaverickRE’s AI Sales Coach. Using Ylopo’s proprietary AI voice technology, agents can roleplay 60 different sales scenarios to practice their scripts and rebuttals to build confidence for live calls. The AI even provides helpful feedback to agents after each simulated call. Visit MaverickRE

Brokerage websites

Your brokerage’s website should accomplish three goals: market your business online, generate leads, and give agents a platform to grow their businesses. Some brokers see an integrated CRM as the icing on the cake, but others see it as essential in today’s cutthroat market. Our picks for the best brokerage websites include options with powerful integrated CRMs and more branding-focused options that work with the CRM you already use — right out of the box.

AgentFire Brokerage pricing: Starting at $149 per month + $5 per agent

CRM included: No

Example site: https://shorelivingrealestate.com/

Integrations: Follow Up Boss, Wise Agent, LionDesk, Real Scout + more AgentFire focuses on building gorgeous, affordable branding-first websites that will help your brokerage stand out — crucial in a post-lawsuit market. They offer everything from turnkey websites you can easily customize to concierge design services to help you define (or refine) your brokerage’s brand. Even better, lead capture is handled with compelling CTAs instead of the tired — and we think soon to be outdated — forced registration to view listings other IDX sites use. Their sites are also easily scalable through AgentFire’s Add-On Marketplace. As your business grows, you can quickly and easily add features like AI-powered home valuations and done-for-you blog posts. While lead routing and agent management features are somewhat lacking compared to other brokerage sites, boutique brokerages will find a lot to love in AgentFire’s branding-focused websites. Visit AgentFire

Sierra Interactive Brokerage pricing: Starts at $500/month for up to 5 users

CRM included: Yes

Example site: https://www.norcalreal.com/

Integrations: Follow Up Boss, Salesforce, Ylopo, Revaluate + more Sierra Interactive’s brokerage websites offer stunning custom designs and an industry-leading CRM to help your agents close more deals. More than a glorified lead manager, Sierra’s CRM offers advanced features such as marketing automation, an auto-dialer, bulk texting and ringless voicemails. It’s powerful enough to replace your current CRM and seamlessly integrates with your website, creating a powerful lead generation and nurturing system for your brokerage. If your real estate brokerage software requirements tilt more toward lead generation than brand building, Sierra Interactive is a solid choice. Visit Sierra Interactive

CINC Brokerage pricing: Book a demo to get details

CRM included: Yes

Example site: https://www.portlandorhomelistings.com/

Integrations: Brokermint, Dotloop, Follow Up Boss, Mojo Dialer, Agent Pronto + more CINC is a feature-rich marketing solution that includes IDX websites, a CRM, and automated lead nurturing. It uses automated lead routing and drip campaigns to improve agent productivity and AI-assisted responses to improve and speed communications. For brokerages, CINC’s lead generation features set it apart from the competition. Their team of advertising specialists can help you target hyperlocal leads from the neighborhood level down and keep them engaged with innovative AI nurturing tools. If you want your brokerage to dominate lucrative farm areas through advertising, CINC can have an exceptional ROI for your business. Visit CINC

Real Geeks Brokerage pricing: Starting at $1,599 per month for 10 users

CRM included: Yes

Example site: https://www.bestoflvhomes.com/

Integrations: KW Command, Google & Apple Contacts, Mailchimp, Constant Contact + more Real Geeks provides brokerages with an all-in-one solution that includes a CRM and IDX website, drip campaigns, a mobile app, automated property alerts and market reports, and options to include Google PPC (pay-per-click) or Facebook/Instagram advertising. Real Geeks allows customizable access levels for your entire team so everyone has the right tools to succeed without compromising valuable information. AI texting and content generation tools round out the package, making Real Geeks an attractive option for budget-conscious brokerages. Visit Real Geeks

Real estate brokerage marketing software

Today’s brokerage marketing software can help your agents create professional-looking, on-brand marketing materials quickly and easily. These platforms allow you to maintain brand standards while giving agents free rein to promote themselves on social media, print marketing and more. Here are our three top picks for 2024.

Coffee & Contracts Brokerage pricing: Book a demo brokerage pricing (single agents pay just $54/month)

Contract required: Month-to-month

Integrations: Canva Founded by Los Angeles Realtor Haley Ingram, Coffee & Contracts marketing platform has quietly become the gold standard for real estate marketing. Much more than just pretty marketing templates, they offer content designed and written by top-producing agents with one goal — to keep your agents (and your brokerage) top of mind.



You’ll get lead magnets with engaging hooks for social media, print marketing materials, and even scripts for viral Instagram Reels and Stories. That means your agents can focus on selling homes instead of trying to reinvent the wheel on social media. While it lacks an auto-posting feature (you can turn to Hootsuite or similar for post scheduling), the variety and quality of Coffee & Contracts marketing materials can help bring your brokerage’s marketing into the 21st century — without hiring a marketing manager. Visit Coffee & Contracts

Lab Coat Agents Marketing Center Brokerage pricing: Starting at $249 per month for 10 users

Contract required: Month-to-month

Integrations: N/A Lab Coat Agents Marketing Center offers brokerages a white-labeled marketing platform that allows agents to create on-brand marketing materials quickly and easily. Using your brokerage’s colors, fonts and brand aesthetics, LCA Marketing Center ensures the brand you worked so hard to build will always look great in print or online. With their easy-to-use app, agents can quickly and easily create business cards, brochures, postcards, social media posts and more. LCA’s in-house designers are also far more skilled than rival marketing companies. That means all of your marketing materials will be polished, professional, and always on-brand. While LCA Marketing Center’s designers can create custom designs for your brokerage, we think the templates that come with the platform will be enough to keep most marketing managers happy. Visit Lab Coat Agents Marketing Center

Breakthrough Broker Brokerage pricing: Starting at $13.95 per agent per month

Contract required: Book a demo to get details

Integrations: MLS integrations One of the most trusted names in real estate marketing, Breakthrough Broker has been helping brokerages market their businesses since 2011. Much like Lab Coat Agents and Coffee & Contracts, Breakthrough Broker provides your agents with engaging marketing materials they can quickly and easily customize on their platform. While taste is highly subjective, we think Breakthrough Broker’s marketing materials will work better for brokerages with more traditional branding. If your brokerage relies on old-school print marketing for marketing and lead generation, Breakthrough Broker will be a welcome addition to your tech stack. Visit Breakthrough Broker

Agent recruitment software

A recruiting platform is essential real estate brokerage software for finding producing agents — a key pain point for almost all new brokerages. Recruiting software will help you identify suitable agents for your brokerage, get accurate contact information, and seamlessly integrates with your CRM for consistent follow-up. Here are our top picks for recruiting software.

Broker Metrics Brokerage pricing: Book a demo to get details

Contract required: Book a demo to get details

Integrations: Book a demo to get details Broker Metrics is real estate recruiting and data analytics software for brokers. It’s part of Lone Wolf’s complete suite of real estate brokerage software solutions. It uses data from your MLS to download and analyze agent production by dollar volume, number of transactions, days on market and more. This data helps brokers identify producing agents they want to target for recruitment. The software can also provide comparative data within the brokerage market, which can be vital information for agent recruitment. Broker Metrics was acquired by Lone Wolf in 2021. It remains a standalone product — for now and we will update this article if that changes. It can be purchased as part of Lone Wolf’s Foundation — a complete real estate brokerage software suite. Visit LoneWolf’s Broker Metrics

Brokerkit Brokerage pricing: From $199/month for up to 2 users

Contract required: Book a demo to get details

Integrations: BrokerMetrics, Gmail, Google Calendar, Office 365, Showingtime + more At the heart of Brokerkit is its powerful recruiting CRM, which uses email campaigns and SMS texting to contact agents and build relationships faster. Reaching busy real estate agents can be challenging, and you often need to follow up repeatedly to catch them. Brokerkit uses AI to assist in your recruiting efforts, creating emails, texts and follow-ups. The system sends emails and schedules appointments seamlessly with Google and Microsoft integrations. Visit Brokerkit

Seize the Market Pricing: From $199 per month

Contract required: Book a demo or call for details

Integrations: Book a demo or call for details Created by a real estate broker for brokers, Seize the Market is a recruiting CRM that allows brokers to find, attract, and recruit agents. Their motto is “recruit smarter, not harder,” and they succeed by providing agent production data and automation for easier follow-ups. More of a traditional CRM than Brokerkit, Seize the Market will help you keep your recruiting pipeline organized and efficient. Visit Seize the Market

Transaction management software

Transaction management software is essential for managing your finances. These systems include features and tools that track agent splits and fees, prepare profit and loss statements, and provide annual 1099 forms. Finding a service that integrates tax requirements and credit card servicing is well worth the money spent.

iBroker Pricing: Call for brokerage pricing

Contract required: Call

Integrations: Quickbooks, Skyslope, Docusign, + more The iBroker platform is an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly back office system. It helps brokers reduce the time spent on business administration, saving more time for recruiting and working with agents. Its integrations with Quickbooks Online, Dotloop, DocuSign, and SkySlope save time and ensure a seamless experience between the applications. If you expand into franchising your brokerage in the future, the platform integrates with the company’s iFranchise software. Visit iBroker

Brokermint Brokerage pricing: From $99/month

Contract required: Book a demo for details

Integrations: Follow Up Boss, CINC, Boomtown, Quickbooks Online + more Brokermint offers brokerages a consolidated platform for transaction management, commission automation and accounting. This consolidated platform helps eliminate the need to use multiple systems that often don’t integrate well. It also helps to ensure faster payout and tracking of agent commissions. It offers MLS and Quickbooks integration and advanced options like next-day ACH payments, CRM integration, and a Single Sign-On (SSO) with its Professional level plan. Visit Brokermint

Realty Broker Office Brokerage pricing: From $98/month

Contract required: Book a demo to get details

Integrations: Book a demo to get details Realty Broker Office provides a comprehensive solution for transaction management, tracking commissions, documents and reporting at a reasonable cost. Agents can receive a system login to enter their transactions and documents. Realty Broker Office offers a 15-day free trial to help you decide if it’s the right fit for your brokerage needs. Visit Realty Broker Office

Real estate brokerage software: The full picture

Finding the right real estate brokerage software for your business and streamlining your operations using technology can exponentially increase your profit and agent productivity. With the real estate software market predicted to grow to an eye-watering $22 billion industry by 2030 and AI growth outpacing Moore’s law, we expect to see two changes to the industry: increased reliance on all-in-one brokerage platforms and, paradoxically, scalpel-like AI tools that solve niche problems for brokers.

