Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

For decades, referrals have been the backbone of a real estate agent’s business. But in an era where nearly everything begins with a Google search, the way buyers connect with agents has changed dramatically. According to the Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report, released in October, a full 37% of buyers found their agent online compared to only 31% who connected with their agent through a traditional referral source. This shift is changing the game for real estate professionals.

This trend isn’t just about convenience – it’s about trust and transparency, but for agents, it presents both challenges and opportunities. How do you stand out in a crowded digital space while leveraging technology to attract and serve clients more effectively? This article will explore why referrals are losing ground, what today’s clients expect, and the steps you can take to stay ahead in a digital-first industry.

Why referrals are losing ground to online searches

Digital tools are empowering consumers to take more control over their decisions. Buyers are increasingly conducting their own online review of prospective agents before choosing one. According to Zillow, 23% of buyers found their agent through a website or app, 7% through a social network, and 7% through a search engine like Google. They’re turning to online resources like Zillow or Realtor.com and social media platforms to find an agent they feel best fits their needs.

These connections edged out traditional referrals from friends and family (22%), another agent (5%), or a home builder (4%). In addition to finding agents online, Zillow’s report indicates that 65% of pre-approved buyers used real estate websites or apps to explore financing options. So, what’s driving this shift?

Convenience: Searching online is an easy way to find information about an agent. In just minutes, buyers can access your past sales data, read client reviews, and even get a feel for your personality.

Searching online is an easy way to find information about an agent. In just minutes, buyers can access your past sales data, read client reviews, and even get a feel for your personality. Transparency & trust: Online ratings and reviews let clients get to know an agent before they even meet. This helps build trust before the relationship begins in person or over the phone.

Online ratings and reviews let clients get to know an agent before they even meet. This helps build trust before the relationship begins in person or over the phone. Efficiency: Clients can compare multiple agents at once, making the process faster and more efficient.

nOTE It’s important to point out that just because digital research is becoming more prominent, that hasn’t made referrals obsolete. It does indicate a need for agents to ramp up their digital marketing strategies to make their online profile more accessible. Your online presence is the foundation of your marketing, but agents should continue to build strong relationships to earn referrals.

What this means for agents

Prioritize your online presence: Keep your profiles up-to-date on real estate platforms and social media.

Keep your profiles up-to-date on real estate platforms and social media. Ask your past clients to leave you an online review: Let your satisfied clients do the talking with today’s version of word-of-mouth referrals.

Let your satisfied clients do the talking with today’s version of word-of-mouth referrals. Make it easy for potential clients to reach you: Your contact information and credentials should be easy to find on all of your social media platforms and real estate websites.

As this new reality comes into focus and more buyers and sellers make the move to digital platforms to find their next agent, it’s important that you have your online presence buttoned up. Gone are the days of solely relying on referrals to keep your business moving. Agents now need to embrace this change to find themselves ahead of the curve.

4 ways to meet the needs of today’s buyers & sellers

Let’s be honest — buyers and sellers in today’s market expect to get more from their agents. They’re not just looking for someone to open doors and handle their paperwork. They want an expert who understands their unique needs, offers sound advice, and makes the complex home buying or selling process easier and less stressful. It’s about building trust and showing your clients that you are the trusted advisor who can get them across the finish line.

1. Showcase your expertise on social media

In today’s real estate market, clients want to work with someone who has a deep bench of knowledge of the local market and who understands their needs. You need to be able to prove that you have what it takes to meet their unique needs. That’s where the power of social media comes into play. It’s not just for fun — it’s one of the best tools to showcase your expertise and connect with potential clients.

If you need some inspiration, check out Coffee & Contracts. It’s a social media marketing platform designed specifically for real estate agents. They provide customizable social media templates, captions, and graphics to help you create professional, engaging content that shows off your market knowledge and personality.

Build your social media presence (Source: Coffee & Contracts)

Whether you’re breaking down market trends on Instagram or sharing home staging tips on TikTok, Coffee & Contracts makes it easy to keep your content fresh and relevant. It’s a simple way to look like the expert you already are without spending hours trying to figure out what to post. If you’re ready to level up your social media game, they’ve got you covered!

2. Build trust through your online presence & website

Buyers and sellers want to feel confident about working with you before they even reach out. A polished website or landing page is one way to make a good first impression. Think of your website as your digital business card. It’s a place to showcase your expertise, specializations, client service, testimonials — and help prospective clients get to know you. A well-designed website or landing page can help capture leads and grab visitors’ attention.

Your website is only one part of the bigger picture. Be sure your contact information is front and center on every landing page and post. Also, be sure to share engaging content, and use simple tools like contact forms to capture leads and make it easy for people to connect with you. You want to be approachable to potential clients whether you’re sharing a blog post or providing market updates – you want to present yourself as the agent clients will want to work with.

Build a mobile-friendly website that’s easy to navigate (Source: AgentFire)

If you’re looking for an easy way to simplify your business and attract new clients, AgentFire has a website for you — starting at just $149 per month, plus design fees. Their templates are designed specifically for real estate agents, allowing you to create a website that will drive traffic and get results. With built-in tools like lead capture forms, IDX integrations, and customizable designs provide everything you need for a polished web presence for your real estate business.

Don’t need an entire website? That’s alright, you can build a landing page to solidify your online footprint. AgentFire is easy to use, with no technical skills required. If you’re just getting started or looking to upgrade your current site, AgentFire can help you create a branded website that works as hard as you do.

3. Communicate like a pro

Nobody likes being left in the dark, especially when it comes to something as big as buying or selling a home. Clients expect quick responses, regular updates, and transparency about everything from timelines to costs. Use tools like texting, email, or even automated CRM reminders to stay on top of things and show your clients that they’re always your top priority. The more open and responsive you are, the more trust you’ll build.

If you’re looking to simplify your communication and keep your clients engaged, check out Real Geeks CRM. This powerful tool helps you manage leads, automate follow-ups, and track client interactions all in one place. With Real Geeks, you can set up drip campaigns, send personalized messages, and never miss a beat with your prospects.

Lead manager CRM powered by AI (Source: Real Geeks)

Real Geeks CRM is designed specifically for real estate professionals, so it pairs perfectly with your workflow. Whether you’re nurturing new leads or keeping current clients in the loop, Real Geeks makes it easy to deliver top-notch communication without the stress. This highly capable CRM also fully integrates with Real Geeks’ website templates. If you’re ready to take your communication to the next level, this CRM is worth a look!

4. Provide resources that your clients actually care about

Let’s face it — most buyers and sellers are doing their homework long before they even reach out to an agent. That’s where you come in. Offer helpful tools like mortgage calculators on your website, first-time buyer guides, or tips on prepping a home for sale. These little extras can make a big impression and show that you’re invested in your clients’ success, not just closing the deal.

Clients love tools that make their buying or selling journey easier, and Canva makes it simple to create branded, eye-catching resources. From first-time buyer checklists to home staging guides, Canva’s templates help you design polished marketing materials and useful tools for your clients.

Make any resource material your own with consistent branding (Source: Canva)

Even if you’re not a design expert, Canva gives you the tools to create resources your clients will actually use and remember. It’s a simple way to add value and showcase your professionalism.

Steps to stand out: What sets your online presence apart?

Since your online presence is often the first impression clients have of you, it needs to work as hard as you do. When buyers and sellers are relying heavily on digital platforms to find their agents, standing out means going beyond the basics.

Here’s how to make your online presence truly shine:

Step 1: Create profiles that work for you Your profiles on Zillow, Realtor.com, and social media are like your digital business card — they’re often the first thing potential clients see. Make them work for you by adding a great photo, a bio that shows who you are, and key stats like your sales history or certifications. If your info is incomplete or outdated, you could lose their interest before you even get the chance to connect. Step 2: Let your reviews tell the story Online reviews are usually one of the first things potential clients look at. Ask your happy clients to share their experiences, and don’t be afraid to guide them on what to mention, like your responsiveness or market knowledge. Display these reviews prominently on your website and share them on social media to build credibility. Step 3: Be active and approachable on social media Social media isn’t just a place to post listings and solicit business — it’s a chance to connect with your audience. Share helpful tips, market insights, and behind-the-scenes moments to show clients who you are beyond the transaction. Authenticity goes a long way in building trust and relatability. Step 4: Add value with helpful content Stand out by being a resource. Share market updates, neighborhood highlights, or home-buying tips through blogs, videos, or infographics. Useful content positions you as an expert while helping potential clients feel more informed and confident about working with you. Step 5: Make it easy to connect Make it simple for clients to get in touch — your phone number, email, and social links should be easy to spot on every platform. Reaching you should feel quick and hassle-free.

The goal of building an online presence is not just to get noticed; it’s to create a platform that draws in clients and keeps them coming back for more.

Embracing tech to thrive in a digital-first future

Technology has completely redefined how real estate works. If you’re not keeping up, you’re getting left behind. The good news? The right tools can simplify your life, impress your clients, and help you work smarter, not harder. Here’s how to use tech to your advantage and thrive in today’s digital-first world:

Keep it all together with a CRM: Say goodbye to sticky notes and messy spreadsheets. A good CRM, like Real Geeks, keeps all your leads, follow-ups, and client details in one place.

Say goodbye to sticky notes and messy spreadsheets. A good CRM, like Real Geeks, keeps all your leads, follow-ups, and client details in one place. Make marketing easy and impactful: Creating eye-catching social media posts or listing ads doesn’t have to be a hassle with tools like Canva and Highnote.

Creating eye-catching social media posts or listing ads doesn’t have to be a hassle with tools like Canva and Highnote. Go digital and ditch the paper trail: Nobody loves dealing with piles of paperwork. Tools like Rechat make signing, storing, and sharing documents so much more organized, easy to access, and way less stressful.

Nobody loves dealing with piles of paperwork. Tools like Rechat make signing, storing, and sharing documents so much more organized, easy to access, and way less stressful. Bring listings to life with virtual tours: Virtual tours and open houses aren’t just trendy—they’re practical. Tools like Curb Hero make it easy to create engaging, digital open house experiences that wow potential buyers.

Virtual tours and open houses aren’t just trendy—they’re practical. Tools like Curb Hero make it easy to create engaging, digital open house experiences that wow potential buyers. Automate your follow-ups: Staying in touch with leads is one of the most important tasks on your to-do list, but you don’t have to do it all manually. Automation tools like Top Producer can send personalized emails or texts to keep you on their radar.

Embracing technology doesn’t take away your personal touch —it amplifies it. The right tools give you more time to focus on what really matters. Think of tech as your competitive edge, helping you shine in today’s fast-paced, digital-driven world.

The full picture

The way buyers and sellers find and work with agents is evolving, and staying ahead means adapting to their needs and habits. A strong online presence, using technology to your advantage, and personalized communication are now essential to your success.

By embracing change, you’ll build trust and deliver value in ways that truly resonate with today’s clients. As the saying goes, you need to meet them where they live. And where they live is online! Having a polished online presence will help you stay top of mind for your client’s next move. The tools are there, the opportunities are waiting, and the clients are ready for an agent like you.



Get expert advice, independent reviews and product recommendations from our editorial team of experienced real estate agents, brokers and coaches.