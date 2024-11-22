Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

In this article, we’ve gathered 30 real estate text message scripts designed to help you connect with leads, nurture relationships, and get more deals to the closing table this coming year. When it comes to selling real estate, communication and timing can make or break your success.



As a real estate brokerage leader with decades of experience, I know firsthand that every connection counts, so having the right words at your fingertips is essential. That’s where text messaging for real estate agents comes in — it’s quick, personal, and gets straight to the point. Use my well-worn, proven scripts below to build connection and close more deals.

Connect with seller leads

Purpose: Build trust and start meaningful conversations with potential sellers.

Script 1: Initial outreach to sellers

Hi [Name], I noticed your home on [Street Name] and wanted to check if you’ve considered selling. I’d love to provide a free market analysis to show you what your home is worth! copy to clipboard

Script 2: Follow up on interest in selling

Hi [Name], just following up on our previous chat about selling your home. I can help make the process smooth and profitable. Would you like to discuss next steps? copy to clipboard

Script 3: Engage with expired listings

Hi [Name], I saw your home is no longer on the market. I specialize in helping sellers like you find success. Can we discuss your goals? copy to clipboard

Hi [Name], I’m hosting a free event on the latest market trends for sellers. Would you like to join? Let me know, and I’ll save you a spot! copy to clipboard

Script 5: Neighborhoods in demand

Hi [Name], there’s high demand for homes like yours in [Neighborhood]. Let’s chat about how I can help you take advantage of this market! copy to clipboard

Market Leader CRM mobile app (Source: Market Leader)

Want an easier way to connect with seller leads and keep the conversation going? Market Leader has you covered. With its smart CRM, automated follow-ups, and easy-to-use marketing tools, you’ll never miss a chance to turn potential sellers into clients. It’s like having a personal assistant that keeps you top-of-mind without the extra effort. As an added bonus, Market Leader also offers seller lead solutions. Curious? Give Market Leader a try!

Engage with buyer leads

Purpose: Guide buyers through their journey and keep them excited about finding their dream home.

Script 6: New buyer lead introduction

Hi [Name], thanks for reaching out! I’d love to help you find your dream home. Can we schedule a quick chat about your needs? copy to clipboard

Script 7: After a property showing

Hi [Name], it was great showing you [Property Address] today. Let me know your thoughts, and I can find similar options for you! copy to clipboard

Script 8: New listing on the market

Hi [Name], I just found a listing that fits your criteria perfectly! Want to schedule a time to see it? Here’s the link: [Link] copy to clipboard

Script 9: Get them pre-approved

Hi [Name], getting pre-approved is a great first step. I can recommend a trusted lender if you’d like. Ready to start the process? copy to clipboard

Script 10: Next steps towards offer

Hi [Name], are you ready to make an offer on [Property Address]? I can guide you through the process to make it as stress-free as possible. copy to clipboard

Nurture leads

Purpose: Maintain consistent communication to stay top of mind and build long-term relationships.

Script 11: Check in with leads you haven’t heard from in a while

Hi [Name], just wanted to check in! Are you still thinking about buying/selling in [Month or Season]? Let me know how I can help. copy to clipboard

Hi [Name], happy [Season]! The market is picking up, and I’d love to share insights that might be helpful for you. Let me know if you’d like to chat! copy to clipboard

Script 13: Send an article or resource

Hi [Name], I just came across this article about [Topic] and thought it might be helpful for you. Let me know what you think! [Link] copy to clipboard

Hi [Name], the market in [Neighborhood] has changed recently. Would you like a quick update on home values in your area? copy to clipboard

Script 15: Birthday and other milestones

Hi [Name], happy birthday! I hope you have an amazing day. Let me know if there’s anything I can help with as you plan for your next move! copy to clipboard

Client generation platform (Source: Zurple)

If you’re looking for an easy way to stay top-of-mind with your leads, Zurple has your back. Its innovative lead nurturing tools send personalized texts and emails based on what your leads are actually doing — making it feel like you’re always in the right place at the right time. It’s the perfect solution to keep your pipeline warm while you focus on sealing the deal. Wondering how Zurple can simplify your lead follow-up? Check it out today!

Stay ahead with general follow-ups

Purpose: Reconnect with leads at the right time to move them closer to making decisions.

Script 16: After an open house

Hi [Name], thanks for stopping by the open house at [Property Address]. Let me know if you’d like more details or want to schedule another tour! copy to clipboard

Script 17: After a buyer consultation

Hi [Name], it was great meeting you to discuss your home search. Let’s touch base soon to start viewing some homes! copy to clipboard

Script 18: Quick question follow-up

Hi [Name], just checking in — did you have any additional questions about [Property or Process]? I’m here to help! copy to clipboard

Script 19: Reconnecting with a cold lead

Hi [Name], I hope you’re doing well! Are you still thinking about buying/selling? I’d love to help you achieve your goals. copy to clipboard

Script 20: Prompt a lead to take action

Hi [Name], I wanted to follow up on [Property Address]. It’s a great fit for your needs — shall we move forward with an offer? copy to clipboard

Don’t stop at closing

Purpose: Strengthen client loyalty and keep the door open for future opportunities.

Script 21: Congrats on closing

Hi [Name], congratulations on closing! I’m so excited for you. Please reach out if you need anything as you settle in. copy to clipboard

Script 22: Check to see how move-in is going

Hi [Name], how’s the new place treating you? Let me know if there’s anything I can do to help you get settled. copy to clipboard

Script 23: Share local resources

Hi [Name], I wanted to share a list of trusted local services (cleaners, landscapers, etc.) in case you need them for your new home. Let me know if you’d like the list! copy to clipboard

Script 24: Home purchase anniversary message

Hi [Name], can you believe it’s been a year since you closed on your home? I hope it’s been a great year. Let me know if you’re considering any changes! copy to clipboard

Script 25: Invite them to stay connected

Hi [Name], I’d love to stay in touch! Feel free to reach out anytime you have real estate questions or need advice. You can also follow me on social media here [links] copy to clipboard

Ask for referrals and testimonials

Purpose: Encourage satisfied clients to help you grow your business through referrals and reviews.

Script 26: Testimonial request

Hi [Name], I’m so glad we could work together! Would you mind leaving a review of your experience? Here’s the link: [Link]. Thanks so much! copy to clipboard

Script 27: Follow-up testimonial request

Hi [Name], I hope you’re enjoying your new home! If you have a moment, could you share your experience by leaving a quick review here: [Link] [Link] [Link] [Link]? copy to clipboard

Script 28: Referral request from a past client

Hi [Name], if you know anyone looking to buy or sell, I’d love for you to pass along my info. Referrals mean the world to me! copy to clipboard

Script 29: After positive conversations

Hi [Name], I’m so glad you’re happy with [Service Provided]! If you know anyone who could use my help, feel free to connect us. Thanks! copy to clipboard

Script 30: Encourage repeat business

Hi [Name], it was a pleasure working with you! If you’re ever thinking about buying or selling again, don’t hesitate to reach out — or pass my name along to friends and family. copy to clipboard

Tips for making the most out of your real estate text scripts

Now that you know what to say, here are a few tips to keep in mind when sending out real estate text scripts.

Keep it short and sweet: Use one to three sentences that quickly and clearly convey your point. If you have more to say, make it a phone call.

Use one to three sentences that quickly and clearly convey your point. If you have more to say, make it a phone call. Personalize the message whenever possible: Use the recipient’s name and reference specific details (like where you met them or what property they contacted you about). This will make your messages feel more personal and have a bigger impact.

Use the recipient’s name and reference specific details (like where you met them or what property they contacted you about). This will make your messages feel more personal and have a bigger impact. Be prompt in your responses: Respond to inquiries in a timely fashion. Responding within a few minutes shows that you’re engaged and reliable.

Respond to inquiries in a timely fashion. Responding within a few minutes shows that you’re engaged and reliable. Use clear language that encourages action: Make sure your text messages are easy to read and understand. Always end the text with a call to action to guide the conversation forward.

Make sure your text messages are easy to read and understand. Always end the text with a call to action to guide the conversation forward. Keep your tone friendly and genuine: Stay professional, but let your personality shine. Learn when to move the professional to conversational.

Stay professional, but let your personality shine. Learn when to move the professional to conversational. Proofread before sending: Typos and unclear messages can hurt your credibility. Double-check your texts before you hit send. You don’t want to be labeled as spam or a scammer.

Typos and unclear messages can hurt your credibility. Double-check your texts before you hit send. You don’t want to be labeled as spam or a scammer. Use strategy to time your messages: Mid-mornings and early evenings are usually the best time to reach people. Avoid calling early in the morning or late at night, as this is likely when people are the least likely to respond.

Mid-mornings and early evenings are usually the best time to reach people. Avoid calling early in the morning or late at night, as this is likely when people are the least likely to respond. Follow-up without being pushy: A gentle nudge works better than frequent or aggressive messages. Be patient and give leads time to respond.

A gentle nudge works better than frequent or aggressive messages. Be patient and give leads time to respond. Know when to switch to a call or email: If the conversation becomes too detailed, suggest hopping on a call or switching to email. This will reduce the chance of miscommunication.

If the conversation becomes too detailed, suggest hopping on a call or switching to email. This will reduce the chance of miscommunication. Leverage technology: Use your CRM tools and real estate apps to help you elevate your business. These tools allow you to automate follow-ups, track responses, and turn more leads into clients.

Use your CRM tools and real estate apps to help you elevate your business. These tools allow you to automate follow-ups, track responses, and turn more leads into clients. Show appreciation and patience: Always thank your leads and clients for their time. Not every lead will convert immediately, so be patient and keep giving them little nudges along the way.

Final thoughts

Keep these real estate text message scripts handy by copying them to to the Notes app in your mobile phone. You’ll have quick outreach and replies at your fingertips that’ll help you nurture your client relationships until they’re ready to buy or sell.

Real estate advice + top tech, lead gen & marketing tools — delivered to your inbox.

Get expert advice, independent reviews and product recommendations from our editorial team of experienced real estate agents, brokers and coaches.