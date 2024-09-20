Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

In this article, we’ll show you exactly how to convert unrepresented sellers into listings and sales with our proven FSBO scripts. These scripts come from our experience — not just coaching agents but as experienced brokers with long real estate careers. Our FSBO scripts systematically address the prospect’s concerns and convince them that listing with you is the solution to selling their home. It’s that simple!



After the scripts, we’ll walk you through six tips for delivering and personalizing them and explain why FSBOs are easier to close than you might think. Ready? Let’s get started!

What is a FSBO?

A for-sale-by-owner (FSBO) is a homeowner who has decided to try to sell their home without hiring a listing agent to represent them in the sale. Since FSBOs often sell at a lower price than homes represented by Realtors, they can be an excellent source of listings for ambitious agents. The key is to learn their needs and wants and explain how you can help them reach their goals for selling their home.

The only FSBO scripts you’ll ever need

Ready for some scripting? Don’t freak out; you won’t have to use any special witchcraft, alchemy, secret NeuroLinguistic Programming techniques, or high-pressure closing tactics! These scripts have been tweaked and perfected over the years to ask the right questions, in the right order, to book appointments. We’ll help overcome all the objections a prospective seller can throw at you.

1. The marketing pitch FSBO script

If you’re a newer agent who doesn’t have experience as a listing agent, the best approach is to highlight your marketing skills. Instead of starting with a pitch for the buyers you can bring their way, this script starts simply and honestly by telling the homeowner you want to keep up with the local market. Some agents might say this approach is too humble, but sometimes a little humility can help you get your foot in the door in a sea of hyper-aggressive agents.

Agent:

“Hello, this is [Your Name] with [Your Company]. I’m reaching out because I like to stay informed about all the homes on the market — not just the ones listed in the Multiple Listing Service.” “If you don’t mind me asking, where are you planning to move once your home sells?” “How soon do you need to be settled in your new place?” “What price are you currently asking for your property?” “How did you determine that price?” “How long have you been working on selling your home on your own?” “Are you open to adjusting your price if a serious buyer comes along?” “What kind of marketing strategies are you using to attract buyers?” “Have you had a chance to learn about the extensive marketing techniques I use to help my clients sell their homes quickly and for the best price?”

After they respond:

“That’s great to hear.” “I’d love to stop by and share some of my strategies that have proven successful for my clients. Would 3:00 or 4:00 work better for you?”

2. The place, put, and pray FSBO script

This script is designed to learn the homeowner’s motivation, timeframe for selling, and goals while keeping the conversation flowing. Notice how this script is not about getting the listing but how you can help the seller achieve their goals.

We use specific phrases like “the three P’s” and ask them to rate their motivation to sell on a scale from 1 to 10 to make a memorable first impression. The simple questions we ask prospects keep the conversation flowing.

Agent:

“Hello, thanks for taking my call! I’m [Your Name] with [Your Company], and I was just curious — when your home sells, where are you planning to move?”

If they ask why you’re asking:

“That’s a great question. The reason I’m calling is that every day, I proactively search for buyers for my sellers. Isn’t that what you’d want an agent to do for you, if you were to hire one?”

Regardless of their response:

“You see, most agents follow the 3 P’s of real estate: they Place a sign in your yard, Put it in the Multiple Listing Service, and Pray that someone else sells it. But I believe in a fourth P — I Proactively prospect to find buyers for my sellers. So, when your home sells, where are you moving to?”

If they share their destination:

“That sounds exciting! How soon do you need to be there?” “Now that you’ve decided to sell your home, how would you rate your motivation on a scale from one to 10, with 10 being very motivated?”

After they respond:

“That’s great! Just out of curiosity, how did you determine the price for your home?” “Good for you! I’m curious—why did you decide to sell on your own instead of working with a real estate agent?”

After they answer:

“I see. How much time will you give yourself before considering hiring the right agent to sell your home?”

If they express interest or curiosity:

“Are you familiar with what I do to get homes sold?”

If they say no or express interest:

“Oh really? Well, what would be the best time for me to show you? Would [specific time] or [specific time] work better for you?” “The more we talk, the more you’ll see why people choose me to help with their real estate needs. When would be the best time for us to get together — weekdays or weekends? Morning or afternoon?”

3. The reverse prospecting FSBO script

This script starts with an offer to bring qualified buyers to tour their property but then cleverly pivots to pitch the agent’s listing. This strategy offers FSBOs something they need (buyers), and something they want: a new home to buy after they sell theirs. It’s a subtle way to show them you work with qualified buyers and have listings in their neighborhood.

Agent:

“Hi there, I appreciate you taking my call. My name is [Your Name] with [Your Company], and I work with numerous buyers in this area. I wanted to reach out and see how I could assist you.” “By the way, where are you planning to move once your home is sold?” “I’m asking because I have several listings nearby, and I was wondering if you might be interested in one of them, or if you might know someone who is. I make daily calls to connect potential buyers with the right homes.” “Speaking of moving, when do you need to be settled in your new location?” “How long do you plan on trying to sell your home on your own before considering working with a real estate agent?”

After they respond:

“That makes sense.” “That’s exactly why it would be beneficial for me to visit your home. Sometimes, in a moment of uncertainty, sellers end up working with an agent who might not fully meet their needs. I’d like to introduce myself and show you why many FSBOs choose to partner with me — I help them achieve their goals.” “Could I drop by for a quick visit, maybe 15 minutes? I can look at your home and share what I think buyers would be excited about. Would this afternoon at 3:00 work for you, or would 5:00 be more convenient?”

6 tips for using FSBO scripts to book more appointments

1. Upgrade your mindset You now have the facts, so decide that this is possible for you and that you’ll succeed! No dabbling allowed! 2. Memorize, internalize, and personalize your scripts To deliver these scripts confidently and keep the conversation flowing, memorize them! Once you can recite them in your sleep, they will become less like scripts and more like your own thoughts and feelings. Once you start booking appointments, you can add personal touches to the scripts to match your personality and niche. 3. Dedicate at least seven hours per week to FSBO prospecting The more you practice your scripts with homeowners, the better you’ll get at delivering them confidently. We recommend dedicating at least two hours, two mornings per week, plus one hour on a weekday evening and two hours on Saturday morning. Remember, people are at work, so you’ll need to add that weekday evening and weekend morning if you expect to make contact. 4. Follow up at least five times You need to follow up until you set a listing appointment or discover they’ve given up or sold! If you don’t set the appointment on the first contact, follow up at least five times. 5. Set specific production goals, and don’t give up until you reach them You should be able to list one in 10 for sale by owners, at a minimum. Most of our coaching clients who pursue FSBOs list one in five, and some list one in three by following the plan above. 6. Sign up for a FSBO lead service Signing up for a FSBO lead service has several advantages over just pulling FSBO listings from Zillow. You will get their addresses, names, property history, and phone numbers. It’s a tiny investment compared to the return you’ll capture.

How effective are FSBO scripts?

Assuming you use the scripts as written and truly understand how and why they work, you should see results within the first five to 10 FSBO prospects you talk to.

Some seller prospects will require follow-up calls or pop-bys, some will want to compare you to two or three other agents and make the best decision. Some will simply decide not to sell, and some will take a break and list with the agent who consistently follows up.

Remember, only 11% of homeowners will be successful selling on their own! It’s your job to help the other 89% who need your help and probably have to buy (ideally with you) once they’ve sold!

Are FSBOs hard to close?

No! Contrary to what many agents think, FSBOs are one of the best sources of seller leads in real estate. They NEED your help! Here are three reasons why FSBOs are easier to close than that doom and gloom agent in your office says they are:

1. FSBOs sell for less money (if they sell at all) They think they can net more on their own than through listing with you. Many FSBOs want to try “their price” which, contrary to what many agents think, is often lower than their home’s market value. This is partly why FSBO homes sell for ten to 25% less than those listed with a Realtor. 2. Most FSBOs give up by their second weekend of open houses FSBOs watch shows like Million Dollar Listing and figure they’re an open house away from selling their house. They underestimate the hassle factor, liability and time it takes to get to the closing table. More than 50% of FSBO sellers cried at some point during the sales process! Most FSBOs give up after the second weekend of open houses. If the property is not sold by then, they’re done giving up their weekends. Who wouldn’t? That’s an excellent time for you to call or pop by! 3. FSBOs don’t hate Realtors Contrary to what most agents think, FSBOs are not fire-breathing, agent-hating sociopaths. The most common comment from our coaching clients listing their first FSBO is: “I can’t believe how NICE these people are!” Remember, FSBOs need your help! After all, they’re handing you their phone number and have a ‘help wanted’ sign in their yard! You sell homes for a living; they have one to sell. It makes sense that you’d want to talk to each other, right?

How much can you earn working FSBOs?

Here is a quick breakdown of how much money you can make working 25 FSBOs per week with a 4% closing rate:

Average home price: $425,000

$425,000 Average net listing agent commission: $9,000

$9,000 Number of listings at 4% closing rate: 12

12 Number of closings: 10

10 Annual income: $90,0000

Based on the average listing commission of $9,000, listing and selling just one FSBO per month, ten months of the year will make you $90,000 and turn ten frustrated sellers into ten past clients who know, love and trust you. Two FSBO listings sold per month can net you at least $180,000 per year. This doesn’t even include those who buy with you and give you referrals!

FSBO scripts: The full picture

As a caring, competent and professional real estate agent, aren’t you always looking for motivated sellers in your market? Of course you are! So why not call people who clearly want to sell their home, give you their phone number, and might even buy with you? You’re only one call away from being able to help someone solve their real estate problem. Use the scripts, make the calls and find your success starting today. You got this!



About Tim & Julie Harris Tim and Julie Harris, renowned real estate coaches and top eXp Realty Sponsors, have a daily podcast with over 20 million downloads. Their book, “HARRIS Rules,” is a best-seller in real estate history. Tim and Julie live in Puerto Rico with their daughter Zoe, and they continue to inspire agents worldwide. Listen to their podcast NOW.