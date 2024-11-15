Alabama

Reciprocity: Full reciprocity. Agents will need to take a six-hour course and apply for an Alabama real estate license.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Alabama’s Real Estate Commission page.

Alaska

Reciprocity: None. To participate in real estate transactions in Alaska, you will need to go through the state’s entire licensing training and exam.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Alaska’s Real Estate Commission page.

Arizona

Reciprocity: It’s complicated. Arizona does not have formal reciprocity with other states, however, it does recognize out-of-state licenses, provided that the agent is an Arizona resident and has held an out-of-state license for at least one year. Agents will still need to pass a state-specific course and prove residency.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Arizona’s Department of Real Estate page.

Arkansas

Reciprocity: Partial. Arkansas has reciprocity with Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Washington, and West Virginia.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Arkansas’ Real Estate Commission page.

California

Reciprocity: None. To obtain a license in California, out-of-state agents must go through the required steps, including passing a written exam.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit California’s Department of Real Estate page.

Colorado

Reciprocity: Full reciprocity. Agents licensed in any state may practice in Colorado as long as they have been licensed for at least two years. They will need to pass the state portion of the Colorado Real Estate Broker’s Exam.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Colorado’s Division of Real Estate page.

Connecticut

Reciprocity: Partial. Connecticut has reciprocity with Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma and Rhode Island. However, agents from Florida, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio are required to take the state portion of the Connecticut Real Estate Examination.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection page.

Delaware

Reciprocity: Full reciprocity. Agents from any state only need to submit an application and required paperwork.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Delaware’s Real Estate Commssion page.

Florida

Reciprocity: Partial. Florida has reciprocity with Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nebraska, Rhode Island and West Virginia. Agents will need to pass the state portion of the Florida Real Estate Exam.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulations page.

Georgia

Reciprocity: Full reciprocity. Agents from any state, with the exception of Florida, only need to submit an application and required paperwork. Florida applicants must pass a supplemental exam.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Georgia’s Real Estate Commission page.

Hawaii

Reciprocity: None. To obtain a license in Hawaii, out-of-state agents must go through the required steps, including passing the state’s real estate exam.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Hawaii’s Real Estate Branch page.

Idaho

Reciprocity: None, with a few caveats. Idaho does not have formal reciprocity with any state, but it waives the national portion of the licensing exam, and a few other item as applicable, if you are licensed on active status in another state.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Idaho’s Real Estate Commission page.

Illinois

Reciprocity: Partial. Illinois has recirprocity with Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Agents from these states will still need to pass the Illinois portion of the licensure examination.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Illinois’ Department of Financial and Professional Regulation page.

Indiana

Reciprocity: None. To participate in real estate transactions in Indiana, you will need to go through the state’s entire licensing training and exam.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Indiana’s Real Estate Commission page.

Iowa

Reciprocity: Partial. Iowa has reciprocity with Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, and North Dakota. Even if you are not licensed in one of those states, you can still apply to have the national portion of the exam waived.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Iowa’s Professional Licensing Bureau page.

Kansas

Reciprocity: None. To participate in real estate transactions in Kansas, you will need to go through the state’s entire licensing training and exam.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Kansas’ Real Estate Commission page.

Kentucky

Reciprocity: Partial. Kentucky has has reciprocity agreements with Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee and West Virginia. The reciprocity requirements vary for each of these states and includes a 40-hour reciprocal license law course for all.

Portability: Turf

For more information, visit Kentucky’s Real Estate Commission page.

Louisiana

Reciprocity: Partial. Louisiana has reciprocity agreements with Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. No additional training or exams are required.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Louisiana’s Real Estate Commission’s page.

Maine

Reciprocity: It’s complicated. Out-of-state agents from any state may apply for a license, but everyone is required to take the full licensing exam for the State of Maine. While no pre-licensing training is listed as a requirement, we certainly recommend it in advance of the exam. Heads up: A non-resident licensee must be affiliated with a Maine licensed real estate agency to be eligible to perform brokerage services.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Maine’s Real Estate Commission page.

Maryland

Reciprocity: Partial. Maryland has reciprocity with Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Maryland does things a bit differently, offering out-of-state license recognition for applicants from all other states. Agents’ education and experience are reviewed for transferability, individually for each applicant.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Maryland’s Department of Labor page.

Massachusetts

Reciprocity: Partial. Massachusetts has reciprocity with Connecticut, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee, Mississippi, Colorado, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New Mexico. Additionally, brokers licensed for two years from New York and Oklahoma may also receive reciprocity.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Massachusetts’ Board of Registration of Real Estate page.

Michigan

Reciprocity: None. To participate in real estate transactions in Michigan, you will need to go through the state’s entire licensing training and exam.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs page.

Minnesota

Reciprocity: Partial. Minnesota has reciprocity agreements with Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Oklahoma. Agents must contact a Minnesota-licensed primary broker in order to submit an application. No additional training or exams are required.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Minnesota’s Commerce Department page.

Mississippi

Reciprocity: It’s complicated. Mississippi does not have formal reciprocity with any state, but it does have an application for non-resident brokers to obtain a license.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Mississippi’s Real Estae Commission page.

Missouri

Reciprocity: Full reciprocity. Agents from any state may apply for a license. They will need to pass the State portion of the Missouri real estate licensing exam and complete the 24-hour Missouri Real Estate Practice Course (MREP).

Portability: Turf

For more information, visit Missouri’s Division of Professional Registration page.

Montana

Reciprocity: None. To participate in real estate transactions in Montana, you will need to go through the state’s entire licensing training and exam.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Montana’s Board of Realty Regulation page.

Nebraska

Reciprocity: It’s complicated. Nebraska does not have formal reciprocity agreements with any state, but it does have unique steps to licensure for non-resident agents. This includes a three-hour course approved by the Commission specific to the Nebraska Real Estate License Act, among quite a few other requirements.

Portability: Turf

For more information, visit Nebraska’s Real Estate Commission’s page.

Nevada

Reciprocity: Partial. Nevada has reciprocity with Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia. Agents will still need to pass the Nevada Real Estate Exam, but a substantial amount of training is waived.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Nevada’s Real Estate Division page.

New Hampshire

Reciprocity: Full reciprocity. Agents from any state only need to submit an application and required paperwork, in addition to passing a portion of the state exam.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit New Hampshire’s Real Estate Commission page.

New Jersey

Reciprocity: None. To obtain a license in New Jersey, out-of-state agents must go through the required steps, including passing a written exam.

Portability: Turf

For more information, visit New Jersey’s Real Estate Commission page.

New Mexico

Reciprocity: Partial. New Mexico has reciprocity agreements with Massachusetts, Louisiana and Georgia. Agents outside of these states will need to pass the exam.

Portability: Turf

For more information, visit New Mexico’s Real Estate Commission page.

New York

Reciprocity: None. To obtain a license in New York, out-of-state agents must go through the required steps, including passing an exam. Agents with qualifying education may request a waiver of the courses required for a New York Real Estate License.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit New York’s Department of State website.

North Carolina

Reciprocity: It’s complicated. North Carolina does not have official reciprocity agreements with any state, but it does have “limited license recognition” agreement with all 50 states. This means that an agent with an active status within the previous three (3) years and that is equivalent to North Carolina’s provisional or “full” broker license can waive certain prelicensing courses and the national portion of the North Carolina real estate license examination.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit North Carolina’s Real Estate Commission page.

North Dakota

Reciprocity: Partial. North Dakota has reciprocity with Georgia, Iowa and Minnesota. Agents from these states may waive the exam.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit North Dakota’s Real Estate Commission page.

Ohio

Reciprocity: Partial. Ohio has reciprocity with Arkansas, Connecticut, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wyoming. Agents will still need to pass the state portion of the Ohio real estate exam.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Ohio’s Department of Commerce website.

Oklahoma

Reciprocity: Partial. Oklahoma has recriprocity with Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. No additional training or exams are needed for agents from these states.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Oklahoma’s Real Estate Commission page.

Oregon

Reciprocity: Partial. Oregon has reciprocal agreements with Alabama, Georgia, Nebraska and South Dakota. However, its Real Estate Commission website also states that, “The requirements for reciprocal licensing are specific,” and asks that agents contact the Oregon Real Estate Agency for more information.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Oregon’s state website.

Pennsylvania

Reciprocity: Partial. Pennslyvania has reciprocity with ​​Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland and Massachusetts. No additional training or exams are required for agents from these states.

Portability: Turf

For more information, visit Pennslyvania’s Real Estate Commission page.

Rhode Island

Reciprocity: Partial. Rhode Island has reciprocity with Connecticut and Massachusetts. However, agents from those states will still need to quite a few things unique to Rhode Island, including a Lead Poisoning/Lead Hazard Mitigation Certificate of Completion for a three-hour course.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Rhode Island’s Department of Business Regulation website.

South Carolina

Reciprocity: Partial. South Carolina has reciprocity with Georgia and North Carolina, but the requirements vary between the two. Agents from Georgia may skip the exam, while North Carolina agents must pass that state portion of South Carolina’s real estate exam.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit South Carolina’s Real Estate Commission website.

South Dakota

Reciprocity: None. South Dakota does not have any formal reciprocity agreements across the U.S. However, it does allow non-resident licensed agents to apply for a license and potentially only require them to pass the state portion of the exam.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit South Dakota’s Real Estate Commission page.

Tennessee

Reciprocity: None. To participate in real estate transactions in Tennessee you will need to go through the state’s entire licensing training and exam.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Tennessee’s Real Estate Commission website.

Texas

Reciprocity: None. To participate in real estate transactions in Tennessee you will need to go through the state’s entire licensing training and exam. In some cases, you may be able to skip the national portion of the exam.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Texas’ Real Estate Commission website.

Utah

Reciprocity: Partial. Utah has ​​reciprocity agreements with Georgia and Mississippi. No additional training or exam is required. Agents from other states may be able to waive the national portion of the exam.

Portability: Turf

For more information, visit Utah’s Department of Commerce website.

Vermont

Reciprocity: None. Vermont has no formal reciprocity agreements with any state. However, the state does offer “​​Fast Track Endorsement” for agents who have been licensed for three years or more.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Vermont’s Office of Professional Regulation website.

Virginia

Reciprocity: Full reciprocity. Agents from any state only need to submit an application and required paperwork and pass the state portion of the VIrginia real estate license exam.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, ​​visit Virginia’s Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation website.

Washington

Reciprocity: Full reciprocity. Agents from any state only need to submit an application and required paperwork and pass the state portion of Washington’s real estate license exam.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Washington’s Real Estate Commission website.

West Virginia

Reciprocity: None. West Virginia does not have full reciprocity with any other state. Out-of-state agents may be be exempt from the national portion of the exam, however, they must take the West Virginia state portion.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit West Virginia’s Real Estate Commission page.

Wisconsin

Reciprocity: Partial. Wisconsin has reciprocity with Illinois and Indiana. Agents in these states ​​are exempt from Wisconsin’s education requirement. Agents from any other state must complete the 13-hour education requirement.

Portability: Physical Location

For more information, visit Wisconsin’s Realtors Association website.

Wyoming

Reciprocity: Wyoming has no formal reciprocity with any state. Out-of-state agents must complete and pass the Wyoming Law Course and the Salesperson II Course as well as the Wyoming State Exam for Salespersons.

Portability: Cooperative

For more information, visit Wyoming’s Real Estate Commission webpage.