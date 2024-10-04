14 spooktacular Halloween real estate marketing ideas

Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s almost that time of year! The leaves are starting to turn, kids are back in school, and the fall real estate market is in full swing. We have only three months until the end of the year, so if you’re looking to close a few more deals and fill your pipeline for the spring, the time to put in the work is now.

We’ve compiled our top Halloween real estate marketing ideas as a fun way to spice up your lead generation and set yourself apart from your competitors. These Halloween real estate marketing ideas can be used by individual real estate agents, teams and even brokerages. And don’t be afraid to be a little cheesy or corny — keep it light and playful!

Pumpkin spice and real estate advice

Host a get-together at your local Starbucks or indie coffee shop. Invite all your current leads, referral partners, and friends to stop by and enjoy a PSL with you (and be sure to pick up the tab)!

Don’t forget the adult beverages

You’ll be remembered by the adults out trick-or-treating with the neighborhood kids if you offer them a cold beer or a spiked hot chocolate (depending on the weather). They’ll be asking for “More boos, please!” (see what we mean about being corny??). Just make sure nobody is driving afterward. You can even mix up some wicked seasonal drinks for your Halloween event chosen from this list (ahead of or on Halloween night).

Host a trunk-or-treat event

We love this idea as a fun real estate office marketing event to pitch to your entire brokerage! Every agent invites their friends and clients, and you can host it right in your office’s parking lot. Costumes and candy served from every trunk, and the kids get to circulate in a safe environment (assuming the parking lot is closed off and free of traffic).

Host an escape room party for clients and friends

I did this one year for some of my VIP clients, and it was a HUGE hit. Everyone loved it, it was super easy to plan, and people talked about it for months afterward.

Plan a haunting open house

Decorate with spooky-themed decor, dim the lights, and play your favorite Halloween Spotify playlist (and remember to bring a portable speaker).

Host a spine-chilling movie marathon

You could plan a scary movie night inside a traditional theater (if you can find one willing to work with you) or media room — many luxury apartment complexes have media rooms available for rent. Find a friend who lives in one and ask if you can use the space! If you live somewhere warm, you could also rent a portable screen and projector to host your scary movie marathon outdoors.

Throw a door or balcony decorating contest

For those who live in high-rise apartments or condo buildings, we recommend a door or balcony decorating contest for everyone in your building. If you’re friendly with the management, I’d leverage their help in spreading the word and promoting your event. This is a great way to meet your neighbors and have them remember you as a fun, family-friendly agent when they’re looking for their next move.

Host a Howl-o-ween pet event

Host a doggie dress-up party with fang-licious doggie treats. This could also be turned into a contest with a prize for the best dressed pet! You can order branded poop-bag holders with your logo on them (because honestly, dog owners are going to see that every day).

Host a neighborhood Halloween pumpkin carving contest

Give ’em pumpkin to talk about by organizing a community event where everyone carves pumpkins together (in your driveway or at a local park or rented space). Gather prizes from local businesses who also want to get noticed in your neighborhood. Your pumpkin carving contest requires a little planning, but what a great way to gain followers and engagement on social media! As an alternative, simply ask your friends and followers to carve their jack-o-lantern at home, then tag you on social media. The best carving wins a prize, which you’ll announce on your IG or Facebook. You can even use a survey or give the prize to the photo with the most likes.

Hang Halloween-themed door hangers in your neighborhood or farm area

Be sure to use a specific call to action, and use fun, catchy phrases (and feel free to borrow some from this article). Make sure to “creep it real” and provide plenty of “thrills and chills.” See what we did there? Your neighbors are sure to notice. Be sure to let them know you can help them find a new home that’s love at first fright. Hang your door hangers around your neighborhood or your broader real estate farm area.

Give out branded candy to neighbors

No tricks, just treats! Here are two of our favorite Halloween real estate marketing ideas that are so simple but memorable for the parents in your neighborhood: order and give out branded candy (we love personalized M&Ms in your brand colors). Or, if you’re short on time, buy regular fun-sized candy in bulk, put a few pieces in small, clear cellophane bags, and tie your business card to each bag with orange and black ribbon.

Hire a food truck for trick-or-treaters

If you get lots of foot traffic at your door, you can make a big splash in your neighborhood by serving kids (and parents) some real food on Halloween night. Many food truck owners will be thrilled by the opportunity to sell their tacos in your neighborhood if you let them park in your driveway — but be sure to check on permitting requirements. If your budget allows, you can host the food truck for an hour or two. Either way, be sure to hand out your business cards to grateful parents in your neighborhood (bonus: they won’t have to cook dinner). Market your food truck event in advance on social media or with postcards or door hangers. You’ll create a huge buzz and your neighbors will remember you for it.

Everyone loves something for free, but be sure to include something your neighbors will enjoy along with your pop-by tag or business card. Some suggestions: full-size candy bars or branded swag (but only if it’s super unique and cool). Think tape measures, jar openers, or sunglasses. Your Halloween-themed pop-by card should include your contact information and should make it clear that you’re their neighborhood real estate agent (and local expert)!

Host a fun face-painting party.

Before the trick-or-treaters head out for the evening, consider hosting a local artist to paint the faces of all the neighborhood kids. You’ll need to market this on social media or by email or door-knocking. You might just save their parents a lot of hassle with costume planning. While the kids are having fun, you have a chance to chat with their parents. Plus, it’s a highly Instagrammable event. Trust us…the parents in your neighborhood will remember you (with gratitude) for hosting.

Make the most out of these Halloween real estate marketing ideas and create new opportunities to meet your neighbors and build new relationships over the next month! Real estate is a relationship business, and the more we are out and about in our community, the more business we will find.

Happy Halloween! 🎃🧟‍♀️🕷️

