The 25 Best Books for Real Estate Agents in 2025

Fierce Conversations by Susan Scott

An incredible book and accompanying course for all leaders in any industry, Fierce Conversations is a must-read for everyone looking to improve their communication. Multiple agents recommended this one. Hallie Warner, Vermont native and co-author of the Founder & Force Multiplier (another great book), says, “Leadership is influence. And you need to understand how to communicate effectively to influence anyone. This book gave me the framework and scripts to say what I meant, get the results I wanted, and build stronger relationships along the way.”

Katie Campbell (co-host of the We’re Your Friends Now podcast) agrees, saying Fierce Conversations helped her “dial in to what I wanted successful interactions to look like and how to be a clear communicator in my leadership.”