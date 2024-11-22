Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

The real estate market is constantly shifting, and today’s market calls for agents to return to the more tried-and-true marketing strategies. While the post-COVID market saw homes selling at record speeds, recent changes have shown us the importance of foundational tactics for success. Open houses remain one of the best ways to showcase a property and connect with potential buyers. A solid open house sign-in sheet strategy can turn your guests into serious leads.

In this article, we’ll take a look at why digital sign-in sheets matter and how savvy agents are using them to maximize their lead-generation strategies. From tech-forward tools to smart follow-up strategies, there’s a sign-in solution here that can help you grow your business and build valuable connections with buyers.

Why digital open house sign-in sheets matter

Digital sign-in sheets may seem like a simple addition to an open house setup, but they are a much more powerful tool than many agents realize. Collecting contact information digitally allows agents to follow up quickly, share additional information on the property, and stay in contact with them beyond the event itself. In real estate, relationships drive sales, and having a way to collect visitor contact information is vital to building those connections.

Beyond lead generation, digital open house sign-in sheets provide valuable insights into who’s attending your open house— potential buyers, neighbors, or even those just browsing. This allows the agent to tailor their follow-up strategies for better results. In addition, digital records make it easier for the agent to provide sellers with a record of interest in the property, which can be valuable when discussing pricing or negotiating. Digital open house sign-in solutions offer agents a clear advantage, blending convenience with powerful data for more efficient sales strategies.

Which digital sign-in sheet solution works best for your open house?

With so many digital sign-in options available, choosing the right one for your open house can feel overwhelming. The right solution should not only streamline the sign-in process but also make lead follow-up easier and more effective.

1. Digital open house sign-in sheets

A digital sign-in sheet is an upgrade from a traditional pen-and-paper sign-in sheet. You can use a form-fillable .pdf or a spreadsheet template. Have your digital sign-in sheet open on your tablet so that guests can easily enter their contact information directly into a digital form. You can late sync or upload all your new leads into your CRM.

Pro: Paperless, easy-to-read entries

Paperless, easy-to-read entries Con: Requires a tablet or laptop that you provide

Open house sign-in sheet (Source: Canva)

QR codes are becoming increasingly popular for a tech-friendly and contactless sign-in process. Place the QR code at the entrance or anywhere throughout the house so guests can scan it with their phones as they view the property. Users are directed to a digital sign-in sheet that is quick and easy to complete.

Pro: Tech-friendly contactless option to use anywhere

Tech-friendly contactless option to use anywhere Con: Some guests may not be familiar with QR codes

Digital open house sign-in QR code (Source: Curb Hero)

If you’re looking to use QR codes to simplify your open house sign-ins, Curb Hero makes it easy! With Curb Hero, guests can scan a QR code to sign in right from their phones, giving you immediate access to organized lead information and making follow-ups easy.

3. Apps for open house sign-in

Open house sign-in apps simplify the sign-in process and automatically integrate with popular CRM tools. They allow you to capture contact details in real-time, track visitors’ interests, and even automate follow-ups.

Pro: Capture visitor info in real-time

Capture visitor info in real-time Con: To take advantage of the integration, you must have a compatible CRM

There are several real estate apps designed specifically for open houses. If you’re looking to improve your open house sign-in game and leverage the latest tech, check out these apps:

Curb Hero

Spacio

Open Home Pro

Happy Open House

NOTE Many apps offer a touchless QR code option, allowing guests to scan the QR with their smartphones and complete your sign-in form on their mobile device.

Setting up open house sign-in apps for your next event is simple. Follow these three steps:

Prepare your device: Use a tablet or laptop at the open house entrance. Launch the app: Open the app and select the property listing. Guest interaction: Visitors can sign in by entering their details directly into the app.

Customization and branding: Many digital open house sign-in apps allow you to personalize the user experience. You can incorporate your logo, match color schemes to your branding, and add property details or photos. This level of customization ensures a cohesive and professional look that aligns with your brand.

CRM integrations: Most sign-in apps integrate with dozens of popular CRM systems. This means you can automatically transfer your lead information, making it easy to track new leads and stay in contact.

Follow-up management: Once you have your open house sign-in data synced with or transferred to your CRM, it’s time to work with those leads and convert them to new clients. Use the app’s features to connect and follow up with guests directly from within the app. Some open-house apps offer automated messaging to send immediate follow-up texts or emails, thanking your guests for attending.

Automated lead follow-up (Source: Real Geeks)

Are you looking for ways to help you stay connected with your open house leads? After you collect all those sign-ins, you can transfer the info into a CRM like Real Geeks. They make it easy to organize contacts, set up automatic follow-ups, and even send out customized drip campaigns. Curb Hero integrates with Real Geeks CRM, making it easy to manage your leads effectively and keep your follow-up strategy on point.

A dedicated landing page for sign-ins provides a branded, customizable way to collect guest information. Create a simple sign-in form on your website and encourage visitors to sign in from their own devices. This approach is especially effective if you want to drive traffic to your website, where visitors can also explore other listings and resources.

Pro: Increases brand recognition and increases website traffic

Increases brand recognition and increases website traffic Con: The guest must have internet access on their device

Custom website creation (Source: Agent Image)

If you don’t have a website, check out Agent Image! They specialize in real estate sites that make creating a professional landing page for open house sign-ins easy, helping you capture leads and showcase your brand.

5. Sign-in by text

Signing in by text is an innovative and user-friendly way to collect contact information that may universally appeal to more users. The guest texts a keyword to receive a link to a sign-in form. This convenient approach makes follow-up easy since you’ll already have their phone number from texting them the link.

Pro: Pro: Convenient and captures phone numbers for follow-up

Pro: Convenient and captures phone numbers for follow-up Con: Not everyone may feel comfortable providing information over text

Text code or QR code registration (Source: Open House Wizard)

If you’re looking for a text-based sign-in for your open house, Open House Wizard offers a solution that’s perfect for today’s tech-savvy buyers. Guests simply text a keyword to a designated number, receiving a link to complete their sign-in right from their phones. It’s quick, seamless, and instantly captures contact information, making follow-up a breeze.

Get the most out of your open house sign-in sheets

A sign-in sheet is more than just a visitor log. It’s a tool to capture leads and turn your guests into potential clients — whether they purchase your listing or not. To get the most out of your open house sign-in sheets, you need an effective strategy to encourage your visitors to provide you with their contact information.

Create a welcoming environment: Start by greeting each guest personally and inviting them to sign in as part of your open house experience. Propose the sign-in as a way for them to receive personalized follow-up or exclusive property information, so visitors will feel more inclined to participate.

Start by greeting each guest personally and inviting them to sign in as part of your open house experience. Propose the sign-in as a way for them to receive personalized follow-up or exclusive property information, so visitors will feel more inclined to participate. Offer an incentive: Make it worthwhile for visitors to sign in by offering a small incentive, such as a downloadable guide, fresh-baked cookies, or entry into a raffle for a local gift card. This can increase participation and provide something valuable in return for their contact details.

Make it worthwhile for visitors to sign in by offering a small incentive, such as a downloadable guide, fresh-baked cookies, or entry into a raffle for a local gift card. This can increase participation and provide something valuable in return for their contact details. Choose the right sign-in options: We’ll discuss this more in a minute, but it’s important to ensure the sign-in format fits the target audience. Tech-savvy clients will appreciate a digital option, while others may be more comfortable with traditional paper methods.

We’ll discuss this more in a minute, but it’s important to ensure the sign-in format fits the target audience. Tech-savvy clients will appreciate a digital option, while others may be more comfortable with traditional paper methods. Ask for key information: Your sign-in sheet is only as good as the information you collect, so make sure it has the contact information you need to stay in touch. Keep it simple by only requesting essential details like their name, phone number, and email address.

Your sign-in sheet is only as good as the information you collect, so make sure it has the contact information you need to stay in touch. Keep it simple by only requesting essential details like their name, phone number, and email address. Follow up quickly: Don’t wait too long to follow up once you have their information. Send a quick thank-you email with details about the property or a link to similar listings. Prompt follow-ups help keep you top-of-mind and will start to build the foundation of any growing relationship.

PRO TIP Take a minute to jot down any observations about where each lead might be in their buying journey. These notes can be a valuable resource in personalizing your follow-ups and providing the right support to move them forward.

Make the most of your open house sign-in strategy

As an agent, building meaningful relationships is key to turning open-house visitors into clients. Be sure to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere and keep the sign-in process simple. Send thank-you messages within 24 hours to show appreciation and stay top-of-mind. Each follow-up should add value to keep leads engaged, and using a CRM helps you stay organized with timely, automated responses.

Remember, a successful open house strategy doesn’t end at sign-in. This is just the beginning. Every connection you make builds your pipeline and positions you as their trusted real estate expert.

