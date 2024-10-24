Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Successful listing agents know that the key to securing a listing is preparation. Proactive agents do the work ahead of time and know what to expect going into every listing appointment. Check out our comprehensive checklist, tips and scripts, plus ten key questions to ask. We cover what to do before, during, and after your next listing appointment to help you list more properties!

10 key listing appointment questions to ask your seller clients

Whether you tackle these questions before or during your listing appointment, it’s crucial for you to know the answers so that you can make an accurate assessment of the property, understand the seller’s unique circumstances and goals, and win the listing.

“Tell me about your situation and goals in selling your home.” “When would you ideally like to be moved out and closed?” “Are there any improvements or renovations you’ve done to the home?” “Will there be anyone else involved in the sale?” “What price do you have in mind?” “How did you find me/my team?” “Is there anything you were hoping we’d discuss that we haven’t covered yet?” (ask this at the end of the appointment) “I understand you’re interviewing several agents. What are you looking for in an agent, and what factors will help you make your decision?” “What are some of your favorite things about living here?” (use their answers in your marketing) “Are there any light fixtures, appliances, or window treatments we need to exclude from the listing that you’ll be taking with you?”

The Ultimate Listing Appointment Checklist

We put together a handy checklist to help you prepare for the listing appointment. It includes items we feel are essential to an effective listing presentation.

How to prepare for a listing appointment

Have a quick call with the sellers to ask them about their motivation, timeline, and price they have in mind. Do this before the appointment, and refer to our list of questions to get specifics.

Prepare your initial comparative market analysis (CMA). Before you arrive, it’s important to be as knowledgeable as possible about the property. Look at the old MLS listing and public record and check the assessor’s database.

Confirm your listing appointment the day before via text or phone.

What to bring to your listing appointment

A detailed list of recent comps (comparable properties that have sold), either printed or on your iPad or laptop.

Your listing packet, printed or electronic.

A printed list of questions you want to be sure to ask. This is to help you remember your presentation and have paper on hand for taking notes.

Several pens.

All the contracts, disclosures, and paperwork your lead will need to sign to hire you as their listing agent. You can send everything electronically if they prefer, but I always like to have hard copies on hand just in case that’s easier for the sellers.

Business cards. If the seller asks you for your business card, you’ll want to have one handy.

A clipboard or folder, something to make it easier to write as you’re walking around the house.

What to send after your listing appointment

An editable net sheet (I like to use Google Sheets for this).

A thank-you note, preferably a handwritten one, sent via snail mail.

Listing documents – if they did not sign hard copies at the listing appointment.

A digital comparative market analysis or CMA (after you’ve updated it to reflect the subject property’s condition).

We love Highnote for its sleek, beautifully designed listing presentation capabilities. Designed by Mark Choey, a highly experienced, successful brokerage owner, Highnote is the perfect drag-and-drop digital tool to replace all others (including PowerPoint, .pdf files, and hard copy presentations).

7 tips for winning more real estate listings

Arrive early. Don’t walk up to the door early, but arrive on the street early. Drive around to get a feel for the neighborhood if you don’t know it well already, and take a few minutes in your car to just breathe and focus. You want to arrive on their doorstep calm and cool. Practice and role-play. The more you practice what you will say and how you will say it, the more listings you will win. I recommend setting up a role-play in someone’s home and practicing as though it’s a real appointment. Use a colleague’s or a friend’s house! Listen. Listen. Listen. Ask more questions and listen more. This is not a time to sell, contrary to what you may think. This is a time to determine whether you and the seller are a good fit to work together. Create rapport and build trust as quickly as possible. Be cheerful, positive, friendly, and complimentary (stay on the side of genuine, though; don’t gush too much) — and find things in common with the seller. Use clues in the house, such as sports paraphernalia: “Oh, my boyfriend is obsessed with the Patriots! He would love your framed photo of Gronk!” Sit at the kitchen table, not on the couch. This may be an old wives’ tale, but I find it to be pretty accurate. The kitchen table feels more professional and formal, a better place for a business meeting. The few times I’ve sat on the couch, I’ve lost the listing. Be vague in your pricing recommendation. Give a range instead of an exact price, or better yet, encourage the seller to choose the price. Chances are, you won’t be listing the house the next day. There will likely be at least a week or two between the appointment and going live on the MLS, and the market changes day-to-day. So give a range and tell the sellers you’ll plan a phone call to decide on a pricing strategy the day before listing. Take an exterior photo and an interior video. If the seller allows you to, take photos and videos of the property so you can better prepare for any staging needs later on. Once the seller hires you, the exterior photo can also be used in your pre-marketing campaign.

The full picture: Crushing your next listing appointment

Listing appointments are an important part of our business, and a lot goes into them. Yet if you plan and prepare ahead of time using our listing appointment checklist, you will see your listing business grow, and your appointments will get easier and more seamless. After all, sellers are just people with a specific need that you can help them with!

About Ashley Harwood Ashley Harwood began her real estate career in 2013 and built a six-figure business as a solo agent before launching Move Over Extroverts in 2018. She developed training materials, classes, and coaching programs for her fellow introverts. Beginning in 2020, Ashley served as Director of Agent Growth for three Keller Williams offices in the Boston metro area. She’s now the Lead Listing agent for the Fleet Homes team in Massachusetts and a regular contributor to Vetted by HousingWire. She created The Quiet Success curriculum and has taught thousands of real estate agents nationwide. She has also been a guest speaker at top industry events and has been named a leading real estate coach by prominent industry publications.