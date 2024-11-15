Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

While new social media platforms seem to pop up all the time, Facebook remains a tried-and-true platform for real estate agents to grow their business in a variety of ways. Joining and engaging with groups of fellow Realtors on Facebook should be a key tool in every agent’s toolbox. Why? You can network and build community with other agents worldwide, keep up-to-date on the latest industry trends, stay motivated when you’re feeling discouraged, learn directly from some of the top real estate leaders, and even potentially find new clients!

Here are our top 15 Facebook groups for real estate agents that we’d recommend checking out, plus a few suggestions for other types of Facebook groups to search for.”

One of the first and largest real estate Facebook groups, Lab Coat Agents was founded by top agents and real estate trainers Tristan Ahumada and Nick Baldwin 10 years ago. It’s a very active group with over 165,000 members and dozens of daily posts. The content ranges from inspirational/motivational posts to questions asked by members. LCA’s tagline is “exploring the science of real estate,” and you’ll find plenty of advice about technology here. It’s one of the more entertaining groups, as well.

“Just use Canva!” is probably the most cliche real estate marketing advice of the decade. Sure, Canva is “easy” but even easy software can have a steep learning curve if you’re not a tech geek. The Canva Made Easy For Real Estate group is an ideal place to learn how to use Canva, share templates and discover new ways to improve your marketing materials. Many Realtors are using Canva to cut their marketing budgets in half.

Founded by social media marketing wunderkind Natalie Ridderbos, the Realtor Networking & Social Media Tips Facebook group boasts over 108,000 agents. It’s also one of the most active real estate groups on Facebook with more than 10 posts per day. It’s an ideal group for agents who want to share social media marketing tips or just shoot the breeze with fellow agents.

Another mega-Facebook group is Real Estate Mastermind, with over 312,000 members. Posts get a ton of responses, and the comments sections are a gold mine of fresh ideas, inspiration, information, and conversation. Real Estate Mastermind can be a helpful source for answers to common questions from a large group of experienced agents and brokers. If you don’t want to ask a question yourself, you can use the group search function to look for answers to questions or problems similar to the one you’re trying to solve.

Run by top agent and national coach Jeff Glover, this Facebook group is a great way to get a taste of the training GloverU offers for free. Naturally, there’s a little bit of “selling” that happens here, but there are also helpful strategies for finding new business, as Jeff is a specialist in lead gen. Referral requests often happen here here, so if you visit the group often, you may find an opportunity to raise your hand and receive a referral!

This unique group is run by yours truly — coach and self-proclaimed introvert Ashley Harwood. We focus on supporting, encouraging and educating introverted real estate agents. We are smaller, with about 3,400 members. Our group members and I post regularly, addressing the specific challenges of being an introvert in this industry. Plus, you’ll enjoy the occasional photo of my orange cat, Marty.

If you’re looking for a Facebook group for referrals, size matters. With over 300,000 agents nationwide, the Real Estate Referral Network and Marketing Group is the largest referral group on Facebook. While the group has a more freewheeling, Wild West approach to referrals than other groups, it’s public and doesn’t require you to join a paid referral network.

Want a more targeted referral group? Join the Lab Coat Agents Referrals. While it only has around 57,000 members, it’s heavily moderated. That means you’ll get outgoing referrals only — so you won’t have to wade through dozens of memes and questions to get to the good stuff. Our advice? Join as many referral groups as you can! More groups = more chances to land a hot lead.

While the name is a little on the nose, the Real Estate Humor group is the largest meme page on Facebook. 188,000+ Realtors can’t be wrong! Well, they can, but when it comes to finding the spiciest memes to post on social media, the more creative minds, the better.

The author of the best-selling book The 7 Levels of Communication runs this group, which helps real estate agents find business by relationship-building. If you want to be inspired with actionable strategies for hosting successful client events, building and working your sphere of influence, and leading with generosity, check out this group.

Covering all things health, wealth, leadership, and legacy, this is a companion Facebook group to the podcast of the same name. It’s managed by podcast hosts Ben Kinney, Chad Hyams, and Bob Stewart. The content is light-hearted and fun yet incredibly meaningful, leaving you with the urge to go out and make a difference in the world. While many current group members are in real estate, people from all industries are welcome to join.

Her Best Life is another small yet mighty Facebook group for real estate agents (or those working in any industry). This group focuses on supporting influential female leaders. Inside, you’ll find inspiring stories, advice from top-producing real estate agents and leaders, as well as referral opportunities. You’ll feel like part of a tight-knit community as a member of this group.

The Empowering Women in Real Estate group was created by Realtor Karen Cooper as a safe place to share ideas, challenges and inspiration for women in real estate. It’s an ideal group for agents who want to share their experiences, seek advice, or just vent about the state of the industry — minus the mansplaining. 😉

For agents looking to either invest in real estate themselves or work with real estate investors (or both), I’d recommend checking out the BiggerPockets Facebook group. If you’re new to the investing world, you will learn a lot simply by reading other people’s questions and the responses they get. When you have your own questions about investing, this is the perfect place to ask them and tap into the group’s brain trust.

A specific group for agents who work with For Sale By Owner sellers, full of tips and strategies for more effectively finding and converting FSBO leads. Learn from other real estate agents and get insider info into what’s working and what’s not working — in real-time. Post your own questions and objections you receive, as well.

Other Facebook groups to explore

Here are some other types of Facebook groups you should seek out and explore to meet new clients, uncover hidden properties coming to market in your area, or network within your brokerage or brokerage brand.

Local Facebook groups Every city/town has at least one local Facebook group dedicated to the community. Many cities have multiple groups. Join and get involved in your local groups by posting and commenting, positioning yourself as a local expert. Be sure to always be adding value, not selling. In my office’s city of Newton, MA, there are over a dozen Facebook groups — everything from a parents’ group to a free items group. Joining the groups that apply to you is a great (free) way to get your name out there. Brokerage-specific FB groups If you’re with a large, national brand, seek out Facebook groups within your company. Within the Keller Williams world, for example, there’s a group for Wellness, a group for agents with ADHD, a young professionals group, a luxury group, many referral groups, and more. Ask around your brokerage for the best brokerage-specific Facebook groups and join the ones that make sense for you. Coming soon groups One of the best ways to find properties before they hit the market is to scour your local coming soon/off-market Facebook groups. Use these groups to find homes for picky buyers or find deals for your investor clients. Most areas will have at least one coming soon group. If you tell your buyer about a property that’s not on MLS yet, you’ll be a hero!

Remember to visit the Facebook groups you join to get the most value out of them. Comment on other people’s posts if you can answer a question helpfully and post your own questions and success stories to inspire others. Think of them as the communities they are, full of agents just like you trying to do more business and help more people!

About Ashley Harwood Ashley Harwood began her real estate career in 2013 and built a six-figure business as a solo agent before launching Move Over Extroverts in 2018. She developed training materials, classes, and coaching programs for her fellow introverts. Beginning in 2020, Ashley served as Director of Agent Growth for three Keller Williams offices in the Boston metro area. She’s now the Lead Listing agent for the Fleet Homes team in Massachusetts and a regular contributor to Vetted by HousingWire. She created The Quiet Success curriculum and has taught thousands of real estate agents nationwide. She has also been a guest speaker at top industry events and has been named a leading real estate coach by prominent industry publications.

