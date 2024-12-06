Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Are you looking to add a dose of inspiration, humor and expertise to your Instagram feed? From luxury property tours to laugh-out-loud real estate memes, these 21 agents and influencers bring the best of the industry right to your phone. Whether you’re an agent, a real estate investor or just love stunning homes, these real estate Instagram accounts are a must-follow.

1. The Broke Agent: @thebrokeagent

Content style: Satirical and comedic takes on real estate life

Let’s be honest — real estate can be stressful, chaotic, and downright hilarious at times. That’s where The Broke Agent comes in! Eric Simon, the genius behind this account, takes all those cringe-worthy, laugh-out-loud moments every agent experiences and turns them into pure comedy gold. From client quirks to open-house mishaps, his posts are so relatable that you’ll swear he’s been shadowing your day-to-day.

Actionable Insights Embrace humor as a way to connect with clients and peers — real estate doesn’t always have to be so serious

Use relatable content to build your personal brand and increase engagement

Content style: High-end, polished luxury showcases

The Agency’s Instagram is a love letter to the most jaw-dropping luxury properties around the world. From sprawling beachfront estates to sleek urban penthouses, their posts feel like a real estate fairy tale. Co-founded by Mauricio Umansky, this account blends high-end glamour with a behind-the-scenes peek at their superstar agents closing deals.

Actionable Insights High-quality visuals can elevate your brand and attract more clients

Showcase aspirational properties to capture the attention of luxury buyers

2. Caleb Simpson: @calebwsimpson Content style: Fun home tours with flair If you haven’t seen Caleb Simpson on Instagram or TikTok, you’re missing out. His style is a breath of fresh air among real estate content. Caleb is known for his unscripted home tours and brings a bit of humor and a lot of authenticity to every encounter. His videos are like having an agent friend who sneaks you into properties you could never afford. He leads with “How much do you pay for rent?” and ends up in the homes of celebrities like Jared Leto, Christie Brinkley, Drew Barrymore and ScarJo. This account is perfect for agents who are looking to add personality to their own content. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Simpson (@calebwsimpson) Actionable Insights Showcase your creative side and throw in a little bit of humor while you’re at it

Unscripted video content highlights your personality while showing off your ability to handle real-life situations

3. For the love of old houses: @fortheloveofoldhouses

Content style: Showcase of unique historic properties

If you love old houses that are full of character, charm, and unique architecture, @fortheloveofoldhouses is the perfect feed for you. This account features beautiful old homes from cozy cottages to elegant Victorian estates. From stunning photography to fascinating details about the history and style of the homes, it’s the perfect journey through real estate that has stood the test of time.

Actionable Insights Learn about historic homes and the features that make your listings unique

Attract clients who are passionate about older homes to create your niche

5. RE photos by Andy: @rephotosbyandy

Content style: Stunning real estate photography

Talk about stunning photographs! This account features real estate photography that shows off the style and beauty of every property. Andy makes unique property features feel like pieces of art by showcasing both the close-up details of a home’s interior and the ambiance of its outdoor spaces. It’s the perfect inspiration for agents looking to level-up their branding and marketing.

Actionable Insights Show your clients how high-quality photography enhances the appeal of their listing

Cultivate interest in your listings by capturing unique details that stand out

Content style: Relatable lifestyle and real estate content

If you need a boost of confidence, Tricia Lee and her team will have you believing you can accomplish anything. She’s authentic and blends her expertise in real estate with her own personal stories. An agent at SERHANT. in NYC, she shares behind-the-scenes looks at home showings while also sharing snapshots of her own life. Her posts are relatable and packed with personality.

Be sure to check out @serhant on Instagram for all the latest updates on their new Netflix show, Owning Manhattan.

Actionable Insights Show off your personality and expertise to connect with your audience

Use your own personal stories to build trust with potential clients

Content style: Success and motivational real estate insights

Tatiana Londono’s Instagram is where you go to get fired up. Based in Montreal, she’s expanded her business into Miami, Florida, and has garnered an impressive 250,000 followers on Instagram. Her posts are packed with motivational quotes, real estate tips, and empowering advice that will have you ready to conquer your goals. She loves sharing her success and showing others how to achieve their own goals.

Actionable Insights Share motivational content to inspire your audience and build your reputation as a mentor

Be bold and authentic in your messaging to stand out in a crowded market

Content style: Ultra-luxurious property features

Daniel Heider doesn’t just sell luxury — he lives it. His Instagram is a stunning portfolio of high-end homes and estates that will have you dreaming of champagne wishes and caviar dreams. Daniel’s charm and style make him the ultimate luxury agent to follow.

Actionable Insights Invest in high-quality photography and videography to elevate your listings

Use Instagram to establish yourself as an authority in your niche market

Content style: Real estate coaching for success

Amy Gregory provides real estate agents with insights into her real estate journey by providing practical tips to help agents navigate the industry’s ups and downs. She shares inspiring success stories along with actionable advice, making it feel like you have a mentor in your pocket. If you’re looking to grow your business in 2025, give her a follow.

Actionable Insights Take a page out of Amy’s book and share your personal journey to connect with your audience

Use social media to inspire your colleagues and educate potential clients

10. The real estate memes: @therealestatememes

Content style: Relatable real estate humor

Every agent needs a little comic relief, and this IG page delivers. Get a good laugh from memes about last-minute client demands to ones that capture the chaos of being an agent. This account will have you nodding, laughing, and maybe even crying a little.

Actionable Insights Humor is a powerful tool for connecting with your audience

Share relatable content to engage with other professionals in the industry

Content style: Storytelling with a professional touch

Glennda Baker knows how to tell a story. Her Instagram is full of anecdotes that are as heartfelt as they are insightful. Whether she’s talking about market trends or a memorable client experience, Glennda’s posts always strike the perfect balance between personal and professional.

Actionable Insights Use storytelling to make your content more engaging and memorable

Highlight your expertise in a way that resonates emotionally with your audience

12. Madison Raye Sutton: @thenycagent_

Content style: NYC urban lifestyle and real estate

Madison Raye Sutton captures the hustle, grit, and glamour of NYC real estate like no one else. Her posts are a mix of chic apartment tours and honest, often funny takes on navigating the city’s fast-paced market. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to buy or sell in NYC, Madison has you covered.

Actionable Insights Highlight local lifestyle and culture to connect with your audience

Use personality-driven content to make your feed stand out

Content style: Aspirational posts combining travel and real estate

Katie Johnson combines her love of real estate with her passion for travel, creating an IG feed that’s equal parts wanderlust and property envy. She’s part of the prestigious Oppenheim Group based in Los Angeles, which is an impressive accomplishment in its own right. From oceanfront villas to the deserts of Saudi Arabia, Kristin’s posts will inspire you to dream big and maybe even book a trip.

Be sure to follow the @theoppenheimgroup on Instagram for more inspirational real estate content.

Actionable Insights Combine your personal passions with your professional expertise to create unique content

Highlight destination properties to tap into niche markets like vacation homes or investments

Content style: Creative marketing resources for real estate agents

Coffee & Contracts is like discovering a secret weapon for your real estate business. Their instagram is filled with marketing insights while showing you how their tools can impact your business. Whether you’re just starting out or have been an agent for as long as you can remember, there’s a little something for everyone. If you’re looking to increase your social media presence, Coffee & Contracts offers the tools and inspiration you’ve been looking for to stand out in today’s real estate market.

Actionable Insights Utilize ready-made templates to maintain a consistent and professional brand image

Stay updated with innovative marketing strategies to effectively engage your audience

If you love putting your marketing on auto-pilot, Coffee & Contracts is your new best friend. Discover professionally designed templates, engaging content ideas, and never-ending inspiration for all of your social media campaigns. If you want content that is sure to wow your followers and attract new leads, Coffee & Contracts has everything you need to get there. Be sure to check them out and tell them HousingWire sent you! Visit Coffee & Contracts

Content style: Empowering content for female agents

Mari Juliette’s Instagram is a blend of empowerment, business savviness, and real estate expertise that appeals to her growing audience. Her posts are all about inspiring women to succeed in real estate while sharing practical advice for navigating the industry. She shows her followers how to embrace who you are on your path to becoming successful.

Actionable Insights Use your platform to inspire and uplift others in your industry to build your following

Share your journey authentically to connect with like-minded professionals

Content style: Ambition for young professionals

Stefanie Kebede brings a vibrant, go-getter vibe to her Instagram. Her feed is full of milestones, achievements, and behind-the-scenes moments that inspire other young professionals to chase their real estate dreams.

Actionable Insights Highlight your milestones to showcase your growth and credibility

Use Instagram to connect with younger audiences and new professionals

17. Nava Realty Group: @navarealtygroup

Content style: Texas-sized real estate with a luxury touch

Nava Realty Group’s brand consistency is on point as they showcase Texas real estate with a touch of luxury. This husband and wife team is passionate about blending beautiful properties with heartfelt stories about the neighborhoods they serve. It’s all about connecting their clients to a place they are sure to love calling home.

Actionable Insights Use community-based marketing strategies to connect with potential clients

Build a cohesive and visually appealing brand on Instagram

Content style: The relatable life of an agent

Bethany King is real, smart, and funny. Based in Toronto, her Instagram is a refreshing look at the day-to-day hustle of being an agent, a wife, and a mom with plenty of humor and heart thrown in. If you need a reminder that it’s okay to laugh at the chaos, Bethany’s got you covered.

Actionable Insights Share both the wins and challenges to make your content relatable and engaging

Use humor to connect with your audience and lighten the mood

19. The Krishnan Team: @thekrishnanteam

Content style: Professional branding with a local market focus

The Krishnan Team is all about keeping it professional while showing off their local expertise. Their Instagram perfectly blends polished branding with a deep understanding of their community. If you’re looking for a masterclass in market dominance, this is it.

Actionable Insights Consistently showcasing your brand identity can establish you as a leader in your market

Celebrate your team’s achievements to build credibility and attract clients

20. Kim Drakulich: @kimsellsconcord Content style: Community-focused and engaging content Kim Drakulich makes real estate feel fun, warm, and personal. Her Instagram is like a virtual open house for Concord, showcasing not just homes but also the heart of the community. She mixes gorgeous property tours with snapshots of her personal life and local events, making her followers feel like they’re part of her world. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Drakulich – Concord NC Realtor (@kimsellsconcord) Actionable Insights Showcasing your local expertise builds trust with your audience

Balance professional posts with personal ones to make your feed more relatable and engaging

Content style: Real estate tools for lead gen

Agent Toolkit is like having a cheat sheet for agents who want to work smarter, not harder. This feed is packed with creative tips, clever hacks, and ready-to-use tools that make your life easier. Need a killer open house sign-in sheet? They’ve got it. Looking for better ways to follow up with leads? They’ve got ideas for that too. Basically, it’s the account you didn’t know you needed — but won’t want to live without.

Actionable Insights Use Instagram to position yourself as an educator and trusted resource

Focus on providing value to attract and retain followers

Real estate Instagram accounts to follow: The full picture

These 21 accounts are just the tip of the iceberg that Instagram has to offer for real estate professionals. Whether you’re here for the laughs, the luxury, or some solid tips to level up your business, there’s something for everyone. And hey, don’t forget to follow us over at @housingwire for even more real estate inspiration, news, trends, and advice — you don’t want to miss what we’re sharing next!



