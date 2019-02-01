Ever since HousingWire launched more than a decade ago, our objective has been to keep Moving Markets Forward.

And we thought, what better way to do that than to create a platform where the housing industry’s best and brightest share their ideas on issues affecting the market?

And so, we’d like to introduce you to Pulse.

Pulse is a new column on the HW site that will feature exclusive articles penned by the most influential professionals working in the fields of mortgage finance, real estate and housing. This is an invitation-only community. No noise. Just expertise.

You’ll hear directly from hard-working professionals who’ve gained knowledge in the field and from notable names who lead some of the largest companies and think tanks.

At HousingWire, we sit squarely at the center of the housing economy. We connect mortgage lending and real estate brokerage professionals, and arm them with the information, insight and connections to excel in their careers and further responsible homeownership.

We wake up every morning with the objective of Moving Markets Forward, and we're bringing you insight from a highly select group of professionals who do the same.

Visit the Pulse tab in the top menu of our homepage to read articles from our first wave of invitation-only contributors, and stay tuned for new content every week.

Enjoy!